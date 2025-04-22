How to watch Andor season 2: here are when all episodes release and how you can watch them

The new Star Wars TV show Andor season 2 has quite a unique release pattern, so we'll help you figure out how to watch this show which returns from Tuesday, April 22.

Andor works as a prequel to Rogue One, following the story of Andor Cassian as he goes from lowly rogue to important figure in the rebellion.

The first season was a hit, as we saw Andor's kindled passion for the rebellion, and season 2 is set to bridge the gap between that series and the movie.

Disney has given Andor season 2 a pretty unique release schedule, with batches of episodes coming at different times, and when you can watch them also varies based on where you live. So here's how to watch Andor season 2 where you're from.



How to watch Andor season 2 in the US

If you live in the US, you can watch Andor before everyone else.

You'll need to sign up for Disney Plus to watch Andor season 2, which is something you probably expected given that it's where the first season is available to watch.

If you've let your subscription lapse, you can sign up for $9.99 per month (for its ad-supported tier at least) or $10.99 for the Disney Bundle which gets you Hulu too.

So when can you watch the episodes? Here's what comes out when:

Tuesday, April 22: episodes 1-3

Tuesday, April 29: episodes 4-6

Tuesday, May 6: episodes 7-9

Tuesday, May 13: episodes 10-12

How to watch Andor season 2 in the UK

As with the first season and season 2 everywhere else, Andor season 2 comes to Disney Plus in the UK.

Disney Plus costs £4.99 monthly for its ad-supported tier or £7.99 for its ad-free one, with another higher tier and annual plans for several tiers.

So when can you watch the episodes? Here's what comes out when:

Wednesday, April 23: episodes 1-3

Wednesday, April 30: episodes 4-6

Wednesday, May 7: episodes 7-9

Wednesday, May 14: episodes 10-12

How to watch Andor season 2 in Australia

Andor season 2 will come out in Australia in — drumroll please — Disney Plus. Same streaming service as everywhere else.

A subscription to Disney Plus costs $15.99 per month or $159.99 per year, and there's a pricier Premium subscription but you don't need it to watch Andor.

So when can you watch the episodes? Here's what comes out when: