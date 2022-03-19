Disney Bundle: get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $13.99

Get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus together for just $13.99.

What you need to know • Disney offers a bundle that comes with Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu for just US$13.99. • Disney Plus is available at the standalone price of US$7.99.

The Disney Bundle is a great offer for Disney fans based in the US. For just US$13.99 a month, the Disney bundle offers a fantastic entertainment experience that includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and the basic Hulu package (with ads).



With the Disney Bundle, you can get access to all the exciting shows, movies and exclusives from the House of Mouse, Pixar, Disney Animation and everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — now including all of Marvel shows that were on Netflix — as well as all the great series available on Hulu. Plus, you'll get to enjoy all the live sports and documentaries that come with ESPN Plus access, too.

The Disney Bundle has been available ever since Disney first launched their flagship streaming service. When the combined streaming package was first announced, Disney CEO Bob Iger said: "The positive response to our direct-to-consumer strategy has been gratifying, and the integration of the businesses we acquired from 21st Century Fox only increases our confidence in our ability to leverage decades of iconic storytelling and the powerful creative engines across the entire company to deliver an extraordinary value proposition to consumers."

On its own, Disney Plus costs just $7.99 a month which is already on the cheaper side of most major streaming services. Combined with Hulu (usually $6.99, with ads) and ESPN Plus ($6.99 a month), the Disney bundle seems like a no-brainer.

For comparison, subscribing to the three services individually would cost $21.97, so you're saving just under $8 by picking up all three services together in one go.

If ads put you off, there's an alternative Disney Bundle that includes ad-free Hulu for $19.99 a month. If you were to sign up for ad-free Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus separately, it'd cost you $27.97 a month, so you're still making the same $6 saving this way.

If you want to stream live TV, there's also the option of the Disney Bundle that includes Hulu with Live TV. For $69.99, this huge bundle gets you Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Hulu (with ads) and over 75 live TV channels. Again, you can get rid of those ads in Hulu's on-demand content for the slightly higher price of $75.99 a month.

Whichever option you opt for, the Disney Bundle provides you with one of the best value streaming packages on the market. Especially if you compare it to Netflix's standard plan which costs $15.49 a month.