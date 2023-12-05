Netflix and Max bundle: price and everything to know about the streaming deal

Trying to have access to all the different streaming services can be a tall task, but a strategy that can help with that is bundling them. The latest instance of this is the new Netflix and Max bundle from Verizon, giving consumers access to two of the largest streaming services at a discounted price.

This new deal will give Verizon subscribers access to the Netflix and Max ad-tiers, which still include just about all of the content that the streaming services offer, like original series like Stranger Things, The Crown, Wednesday, Bookie, Hacks and more.

Verizon's latest offering joins other streaming bundling offers that it has, including the Disney bundle, which combines Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus.

In this post, we are going to go over all of the details that you need to know about this Netflix and Max bundle from Verizon, including price, when it is available and who is eligible to sign up for it. So, let's start answering those questions.

Netflix and Max bundle price

Verizon is offering the Netflix and Max bundle for $10 per month.

Based on the pricing for the Netflix ad-tier ($6.99 per month) and Max ad-tier ($9.99 per month) as standalone services, Verizon says that its bundle saves consumers more than 40% (or $6.98) per month.

Verizon customers can sign up for the Netflix and Max bundle starting Thursday, December 7. This deal appears to be continuous, as Verizon does not reference any end date for the bundle.

Netflix and Max bundle eligibility

In order to sign up for Verizon's Netflix and Max bundle, you must be a Verizon myPlan customer. The myPlan program is a mobile phone plan that allows consumers to determine what level of service they need, with the base plan starting at $30 per month (Unlimited Welcome) and upgraded plans coming in at $45 (Unlimited Plus) and $55 per month (Unlimited Ultimate). Customers can then choose additional perks they want to add to their plan, most of which are available for $10 per month.

If you are already a Verizon myPlan subscriber you can add the Netflix and Max bundle to your monthly bill through your account. If you are not signed up for myPlan, you can do so at verizon.com/myplan.

Netflix and Max bundle terms

There are some terms for the Netflix and Max bundle that consumers could find helpful. The first is, as mentioned above, you must be a myPlan subscriber with one of the Unlimited mobile plans. But here are other terms worth noting: