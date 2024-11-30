Black Friday streaming deals get you 4 services for less than the price of Netflix

A simple Netflix subscription can get you access to thousands' of hours worth of movies and TV shows. But you know what gets you even more videos? Four streaming services, all for less than the monthly price of Netflix, and this is possible thanks to the Black Friday streaming deals.

There are plenty of promotions on streaming services thanks to Black Friday sales, most of which end on Monday, December 2. And there are multiple ways to combine them to bring your monthly cost to less than that of Netflix.

Netflix's cheapest tier is its ad-enabled one, which will set you back $6.99 per month, and with no Netflix Black Friday deal, that price won't go any lower. There's also tiers for $15.49 and $22.99 but bundling streaming deals for under that cost wouldn't be hard.

I'm going to show you a few streaming combinations to save you money on streaming services compared to Netflix, but before we jump in, let's look at some of the deals available:

Black Friday streaming deals

Hulu (with ads): was $9.99 now $0.99 at hulu.com FOR ENTIRE YEAR

If you sign up for Hulu's ad-supported plan, you can lock the price down to under $1 for an entire year of streaming, saving you 90% off the usual asking price. That's a massive saving, beating out other Black Friday alternatives.

Paramount Plus with Showtime: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ You can save a whole $10 per month for your first two months of the ad-free Paramount Plus with Showtime, getting you all the best of the streaming service with a massive discount. You'll need to use the code BF-ADFREE

Peacock monthly subscription: was $7.99 now $1.99 at Peacock TV You can sign up for Peacock's ad-enabled tier for as little as $2 per month with its monthly subscription deal, and if you sign up now, you get this 75%-off price for a generous six months. The promo code is REALDEALMONTHLY or you can click this link:

Disney Bundle Duo Basic: was $10.99 now $2.99 at hulu.com FOR ENTIRE YEAR

The Disney Bundle combines Hulu with Disney Plus, and you can get it for $8 off in this fantastic streaming bundle. Both streaming services will be on their ad-supported tiers, and it's the Duo Basic package, which doesn't include ESPN Plus.

Prime Video channels: at whattowatch.com Prime Video is offering discounts across a huge range of Prime Video channels, for your first two months of a subscription. You can find the full list of discounted Prime Video channels here:

So these are the deals we're playing with. Now, let's see how you can beat that Netflix subscription.

Black Friday streaming bundles

With a fair few Black Friday streaming deals out there, there are actually a fair few ways to bundle four streaming services for a low price.

Unfortunately, unlike last year, there's no way to crank that to five streaming services. But four is still decent number, and there are loads of different options.

Here's a few combinations. They mostly hinge on the fact that Max is a bundle of two streaming services.

Max ($2.99) + Discovery Plus (free with Max) + Hulu ($0.99) + Disney Plus ($2 when bundled with Hulu)

This one will cost you $5.98, so you're saving over $1 per month compared to Netflix. I've prioritized the Hulu and Disney bundle because it lasts for two months, while some others don't. The Max deal is for six months.

We can swap out Disney Plus for Paramount Plus for an extra $0.99, though that deal is only for a couple of months.

Max ($2.99) + Discovery Plus (free with Max) + Hulu ($0.99) + Peacock ($1.99)

We can do another bundle that's $1 cheaper than Netflix by bringing in Peacock instead of Paramount Plus or Disney Plus, and it's technically the cheapest combo on this list, but only by a single cent.

You might have noticed that I didn't bring any Prime Video Channel deals into the mix, and that's because you need to be a Prime Video subscriber to get them. If you're not, the extra cost will make this pricier than Netflix.

If you're happy trying to undercut Netflix Standard, not Netflix Premium, you can bundle all of these Black Friday streaming deals and more for well under its $15.49 monthly price. And if you think four streaming services is too many and only want three, again there are countless combinations of the above deals that'll save you loads of cash.

More Black Friday options: