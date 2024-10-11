Will there be a Max Black Friday deal in 2024?

One of the priciest streaming services on the market is Max, which used to be called HBO Max, but a Black Friday deal could make it cheap enough to convince new subscribers to sign up.

Black Friday is an annual deals season which used to be a single day (the Friday after Thanksgiving, which in 2024 is Friday, November 29) but now runs through the majority of November, and sometimes spills into December too. Many different kinds of product get discounted and it's no different for streaming services.

Streaming services such as Max, you might be asking. Max is the streaming service of Warner Bros. Discovery, which includes Warner Bros. movies, HBO shows, Discovery factual programming and quite a bit more. Prices start at $9.99 monthly and go all the way to $19.99 per month for its highest tier.

So that high price will make people wonder there will be a Max deal on Black Friday. It's too early to confirm anything right now but I've been covering the Black Friday deals for years, so can make some predictions about what we'll see.

More Black Friday options:

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Max subscriptions?

There's a good chance that there will be a Max Black Friday deal this year, and that's because the streamer has offered discounts in past years.

For Black Friday's last hurrah, we saw a price cut on Max that reduced the monthly price of the ad-enabled tier from $9.99 to $2.99 for six months, saving you $42 over half a year, though there were no discounts beyond six months or on other tiers.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the previous year, Max offered a similar deal, reducing the tier to $1.99 per month for your first three months. Based on that, I'd say that we'll likely see another Max deal on the ad-supported deal this time around.

When Max announces its Black Friday deal for 2024 (or doesn't), we'll update this guide with more information.

Will there be more Black Friday streaming deals?

There are few types of gadget, item or subscription service that don't see Black Friday discounts, so if you want to test out a different streamer or want to buy a nice big TV to watch Max on, there will be options out there.

There were a fair few Black Friday deals on streaming services in 2023, and this could be the case in 2024 too. Hulu, Peacock, Paramount Plus, Fubo and Philo also saw discounts on monthly subscriptions of various lengths.

Above you can find linked my guides on all the other streaming services and whether they'll see discounts over 2024's Black Friday.