Will there be a Black Friday 2024 deal on Prime Video or Prime Video Channels?

One of the top destinations over Black Friday will be the retail giant Amazon, but fans of streaming services might be interested in another kind of discount from the company: ways to watch Prime Video for cheap.

Black Friday is an annual sales season which has sprung up from the titular post-friday week-ender, which this year falls on Friday, November 29. Different retailers will begin their deals through November and we'll probably see reductions on the vast majority of things you can buy online.

Amazon is one of the biggest names over Black Friday, and its discounts extend through to its streaming service Prime Video. You can use Prime Video to watch a range of classic movies and box set TV shows and it's also prolific at releasing original movies and shows, and several must-watch series each year come from the streamer.

More so than most other streaming services, Prime Video sees a lot of action over Prime Day, and we'd expect that to continue in 2024. So ahead of any official deals beginning, let's look at some predictions (though we'll certainly update this article when the sales begin).

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Prime Video?

Since Prime Video is officially a 'perk' of an Amazon Prime membership, there won't be discounts on a subscription itself, but Amazon might find ways to incentivize you to sign up. Previously its improved the free trial on Amazon Prime to get you to sign up, especially with the membership bringing next-day shopping on lots of your Black Friday purchases.

In past years, the really lucrative Prime Video Black Friday deals have come on Prime Video Channels. These are basically add-on packs which cost a little more per month but also let you watch extra movies, shows, live performances, sports or other contents.

There are countless Prime Video channels ranging from big names (Paramount Plus, Britbox, Starz and so on) to some niche collections of videos for specific goals (Daily Burn for workout videos, The Coda Collection for live music and The Great Courses for video lessons are a few examples). They vary quite a bit in price.

Over the last few years, Prime Video has offered loads of deals on channels, letting you get your first few months of subscription for a greatly reduced price. If I were to make predictions for Black Friday 2024, I'd guess that this will probably happen again.

To make the most of these deals, you will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, but beyond that they offer a more interesting range of streaming services that might appeal to people of various interests. When the list of reduced channels gets released, we'll let you know.

Will there be more Black Friday Amazon deals?

When Black Friday is going on, you won't be able to open up the site without seeing discounts, deals and sales littered across its platform. Basically anything you can buy on the website could see discounts.

As well as on Prime Video Channels, these could come for things that movie and TV fans will like. TVs, streaming sticks, soundbars, projectors, DVD and Blu-Ray box sets and more will probably get some big reductions.

Check back in November and we'll share our favorite discounts that you can find, or browse the website yourself by clicking on the link below.