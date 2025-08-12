Neighbours spoilers: WHAT is wrong with Nell?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between August 18 to 21...
Airs Monday 18 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
JJ Varga Murphy (played by Riley Bryant) is worried about his girlfriend, Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
The teenager suddenly bailed on their date and ran out of the house!
JJ has no idea what upset Nell.
Has he done something WRONG?
After confiding in her stepmum, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), Nell announces she needs some space.
She is going to Colac to visit her dad Toadie and younger brother Hugo for a few days.
Should JJ be worried about their relationship?
Airs Tuesday 19 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is desperate for Andrew Rodwell's (Lloyd Will) attention after their illicit kiss.
However, married man Andrew is choosing to focus on his wife Wendy (Candice Leask).
Lassiters employee Holly checks herself into the hotel for the night to get a bit of space.
But she's in for a surprise when Andrew comes knocking and the friends finally give into their forbidden feelings...
MEANWHILE, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) faces a heartbreaking dilemma over the future of his relationship with Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire).
Rhett is moving to Adelaide to be near his young daughter Tilly and her mum.
But is Aaron ready to pack his bags and make the move with Rhett?
Airs Wednesday 20 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Terese reels when partner Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) reveals he has "borrowed" money from Lassiters to bail her out.
So she doesn't have to sell Power Road.
Terese is alarmed that if Paul is caught, he could be facing jail time for embezzlement!
Unfortunately, while the couple are discussing his crime, SOMEONE overhears...
Airs Thursday 21 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) is back in Erinsborough again after a trip to Sydney.
And this time, she is accompanied by Paul's sister Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell)!
With Lassiters boss Lucy in town, Paul and Terese try to cover-up the truth about the $300,000 he has "borrowed" from the company accounts.
But it's not long before Lucy starts to suspect that family members, including Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) and his wife Krista (Majella Davis), are hiding something BIG from her...
