Will there be a Netflix Black Friday deal in 2024?

People who like to save money have probably already marked the 2024 dates for Black Friday on their calendar, and many will be asking whether there will be Black Friday deals on Netflix.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, and it'll be the climactic date in a several-week-long sales period that'll see discounts to plenty of products and services including streaming services.

So will that include Netflix? Lots of people would certainly love to see discounts on the world's biggest streaming service, especially given that it no longer offers the free trials of yesteryear.

It's hard to say given that Black Friday 2024 is currently a fair way out, but based on precedent we can make some predictions as to whether there will be a Netflix sale. So let's take a look as to whether there will be Netflix deal over Black Friday.

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Netflix subscriptions?

Based on past years, it seems very unlikely that there will be a discount on a Netflix subscription over Black Friday.

In the last few years, Netflix hasn't budged its price over the sales period, and we've got no reason to believe that'll change in 2024. In fact, there's even more reason to believe that the streamer will retain its usual prices.

That's because over the last year, Netflix has been rolling out the Netflix with ads plan, giving subscribers who want to save money on a subscription a tempting option without sales.

So that's the end of the article, right? Not quite. Because even though there probably won't be a Black Friday deal on Netflix subscriptions, the streaming service likely will still offer a sale...

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Netflix gifts?

In past years, Netflix has offered sales over Black Friday, specifically on its online merch store which in 2023 saw discounts to basically every product listed online.

The Netflix merch shop has clothing, costumes, games, mugs, posters, gift sets, vinyls, books and more across its various franchises.

There are items based around its biggest franchises like Squid Game, Stranger Things and Bridgerton, as well as certain newer ones. Some shows and movies which have merch lines available ahead of Black Friday include Emily in Paris season 4, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and Cobra Kai season 6.

There's already a merch line ready for Outer Banks season 4, which is due to release on Thursday, October 10, and Heartstopper season 3, which is set to arrive one week earlier on Thursday, October 3.

Beyond Netflix's own merch sale, we'll likely see discounts on Amazon that could affect Netflix-related items. For example the books that The Witcher is based on, or the comic books that inspired The Umbrella Academy, can be bought online and will possibly see discounts.