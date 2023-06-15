Emily in Paris season 4: cast, plot and everything we know

Emily in Paris season 4 is on the way and fans couldn't be more excited to see the next installment of the romantic comedy after that cliffhanger at the end of Emily in Paris season 3.

Viewers can't get enough of Lily Collins as the loveable social media manager, but it isn't just Emily's eye-catching Parisian wardrobe that has hooked fans on the show. There is also the rollercoaster that is Emily's love life which has seen the love triangle between sexy French chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and hot British banker Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) take so many twists and turns that it's made us dizzy.

After Emily in Paris season 3 landed on Netflix following a hugely popular Emily in Paris season 2 and Emily in Paris season 1, fans were waiting to see who Emily would choose between Gabriel or Alfie.

But while we now know that Emily picked her British boyfriend... nothing is ever that simple in Emily's world, and now there is a (baby) bump in Emily's road to happiness.

If you need a refresher on what happened at the end of season 3, then check out our Emily in Paris season three ending explained feature — but in the meantime, here is everything we know about Emily in Paris season 4 so far...

Alfie's world was shattered after a huge revelation at the end of season 3. (Image credit: MARIE ETCHEGOYEN/NETFLIX)

It came as welcome news to Emily in Paris fans that the show was commissioned for a fourth season at the same time as Emily in Paris season 3 was confirmed.

But while we know we will definitely be reuniting with Emily and her friends for another season, it looks like we might have a little longer to wait than we originally thought because production was expected to begin in late summer to early fall 2023, but now it has been pushed back two months, delaying the new season's arrival. Zut alors!

The third season of the popular Netflix series debuted in late December 2022, giving fans something fun to binge over the holidays. But it looks unlikely that the same timings will work for season 4 if production isn't yet underway.

Keep an eye on this guide and we'll update you with any release date news as soon it is announced.

Emily and Mindy are back for a fourth season soon. (Image credit: Netflix)

Emily in Paris season 4 cast

Of course Lily Collins will be back as fashionista Emily because it wouldn't be Emily in Paris without, well... Emily!

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is set to return as Emily's boss, Sylvie, plus her hilarious co-workers Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery).

Also returning is Ashley Park as Emily's best friend, Mindy, while Lucas Bravo (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris) returns as handsome chef Gabriel, along with Camille Razat who plays Emily's frenemy, Camille.

The only fate that hangs in the balance is British banker Alfie, played by former Coronation Street star Lucien Laviscount. While we hope that he is back for season 4 (oh how we 😍 the dashing Brit) the fact that he walked out at the end of season 3 after finding out from Camille that Emily was secretly in love with Gabriel leaves his future on the show a little in the air.

They're back! Sylvie, Julien and Luc will all return for season 4. (Image credit: MARIE ETCHEGOYEN/NETFLIX)

What happens in Emily in Paris season 4?

While Netflix and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star are keeping exactly what happens in season 4 tightly under wraps, we are really hoping that some of our burning questions from season 3 are answered. Will Emily and Gabriel ever get together? Is this really the last we will see of Alfie? And is Camille really even pregnant, or is this just one big revenge plan that she's cooked up? WE. NEED. ANSWERS!

Is Camille really pregnant? We need to know! (Image credit: Netflix)

How to watch Emily in Paris seasons 1, 2 and 3

If you are new to Emily in Paris (where have you been?!), or if you'd like to rewatch the past series while waiting for season 4 to arrive, then the good news is you can catch up on all three seasons on Netflix now.

Emily in Paris season 4 trailer

Sadly it is a little too early for a trailer for season 4, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.