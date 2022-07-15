Emily in Paris season 3: potential air date, cast, plot and everything we know

Emily in Paris could be on our screens by the end of the year.

Emily in Paris fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Emily in Paris season 3, and with filming underway, the show is closer than ever to hitting our screens.

After Emily in Paris season 2 landed on Netflix after a hugely popular Emily in Paris season 1, viewers have been desperate to know what the future holds for Emily (Lily Collins) and her friends. Emily in Paris is a totally addictive watch... and after that season 2 finale, we can't wait to see what happens next.

Will there be a season 3 of Emily in Paris?

Yes! Only two weeks after Emily in Paris season 2 premiered, Netflix officially renewed the show for seasons 3 and season 4 in January 2022... let the binge-watching commence!

The show's official Instagram page (opens in new tab)recently revealed that filming for season 3 had begun, sharing a picture of a script waiting on a table for the season's first official read-through...

Netflix is yet to announce an official air date for Emily in Paris season 3. But since seasons 1 and 2 both dropped in the second half of 2020 and 2021, it's likely that we can expect a new season to start towards the end of 2022 or at the very latest, early 2023.

Emily in Paris season 3 cast

Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Camille Razat will be back for Emily in Paris season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

Lily Collins will make her return as Emily, because, well, there wouldn't really be a show without her, would there?! Also returning is Ashley Park as Emily's best friend, Mindy. We have been treated to a sneak peek of the pair back on set in Paris on the Emily in Paris Instagram page... so their return is conformed.

It is also assumed that Lucas Bravo will return as handsome chef Gabriel, along with Camille Razat who plays Emily's frenemy, Camille.

It is also likely we will see Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu return as Emily's boss, Sylvie, plus her brilliant co-workers Julien, played by Samuel Arnold and Luc, who is played by Bruno Gouery.

There is also hope that British banker Alfie, played by former Coronation Street star Lucien Laviscount, might be making a return after he jumped on a plane back to the UK.

What happens in Emily in Paris season 3?

While the details of season three are being kept well under wraps until the show lands on Netflix, one thing we do know is that Emily has reached a turning point in her life in Paris and she needs to make some big decisions.

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star told TVLine: "She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season two, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she's going to choose and why. That's what season three is going to be about.

"When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where's your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well."

What happened at the end of Emily in Paris season 2?

Will Emily's romance with Alfie survive long-distance? (Image credit: Netflix)

The end of season 2 saw Emily facing some major life decisions, not only in her career but also in her love life.

First her career was thrown into question when Sylvie handed in her notice at Savoir, with the rest of the team following suit. Sylvie later then surprised Emily by offering her a job in her new team, along with Julien and Luc.

But will Emily embrace life in Paris and take the new job offer? Or does she still feel a tie to Madeline, her boss from in Chicago, who has promised her a promotion? The very last scene of the series saw Emily calling Sylvie with her answer, but the show ended before we heard her answer... gah!

But Emily's career isn't the only drama in her life. There is also her ever complicated love life to deal with, too. At the end of season two Emily realised (at last!) that she is head over heels in love with chef Gabriel, despite finding romance with British banker Alfie.

With Alife heading back to the UK now that his work in Paris has finished, it seems the perfect time for Emily and Gabriel to officially make a go of things. However, not only does Alife want to make their romance work long-distance, but there is also the small matter of Gabriel's on/off girlfriend and Emily's love rival, Camille. Will Emily ever be lucky in love?

How to watch Emily in Paris seasons one and two

Both seasons one and two of Emily in Paris are available to stream now on Netflix.