Emily in Paris season 2: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Ready for more Parisian sights? Emily in Paris is returning for season 2 just before Christmas to bring some glitz and color into our lives. The show was Netflix’s most popular comedy in 2020 — with 58 million households worldwide watching it in the first month after its release. Shortly after, a second season was confirmed, with show creator Darren Star telling Glamour he’s “thrilled to be returning to Paris for a second season to continue Emily’s adventures in the magical ‘City of Light’”.

And he’s not the only one who’s excited. Leading lady, Lily Collins, said she was honored to be part of a show that provided escapism while most of the world was still stuck at home due to the pandemic.

“Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily”, she added.

The road to the second installment wasn’t without some controversy though. The show receiving two Golden Globe nominations started a backlash against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (who overlooked Black-led projects like Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You and Issa Rae’s Insecure) — after it was revealed that the HFPA had no Black journalists and that over 30 of its members visited the set of Emily in Paris. Next year’s Globes ceremony is not being broadcast as a result of the controversy. Collins saw it as a chance to improve the show, broadening and diversifying the show's outlook, telling Entertainment Online, "There were certain conversations that we became a part of [such as the Golden Globes]... and while I don’t think I expected to be thrown into it in the way in which we were, I felt like it was definitely an opportunity to be able to do better in season 2."

We're looking forward to seeing how that plays out in the upcoming series. Here's everything that we know about Emily in Paris season 2…

Emily in Paris returns to Netflix for season 2 on Wednesday, December 22! Update your calendars, très vite.

Emily in Paris season 2 plot

Emily in Paris follows the adventures of Emily, an American marketing executive from Chicago, who is sent to Paris to help out at the boutique marketing agency her big corporate firm just acquired. Along the way, she develops feelings for her neighbor Gabriel who, annoyingly, is already taken.

For season 2, we pick up right where we left off.

Despite Emily being close friends with Gabriel's girlfriend, Camille, the pair slept together in the final episode — supposedly as a goodbye before he leaves for Normandy to set up his own restaurant. Then, in a surprise twist Emily's client Antoine invests in Gabriel's Parisian restaurant — which means he can stay... What now?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Season 2 of the show will see Emily venture off to new places in France, while she figures out what to do about Gabriel and his girlfriend/her (supposed) friend Camille.

Darren Starr, the creator of the show (and Sex and the City), told TVLine: “What happens in the next chapter, I think, can be a real exploration of how does the relationship, between these three characters, evolve. That, to me, is such a fun thing to explore in Season 2, because these are not Americans. They’re French people. To me, a big part of the show is looking at everything through a different lens. Season 2 will open up some interesting and surprising relationship avenues.”

It’s not all about Gabriel though — expect more love interests (hello, Alfie) and Emily taking Sylvie’s advice to do Paris ‘right’: “You’ve got the rest of your life to be as dull as you want. But while you’re here, fall in love, make mistakes. If you’re going to do Paris for one year, do it right.” Oh, la la!

Who’s in the cast?

Lily Collins heads up the Emily in Paris cast, as Emily. Ashley Park plays her fellow ex-pat friend and aspiring singer Mindy Chen, who’s living in Paris to get away from the ‘Chinese Zipper King’ — her father — who expects her to take over the family zipper manufacturing business one day.

The rest of the cast includes plenty of glamorous French stars, as you’d expect: Lucas Bravo (romantic interest, Gabriel), Camille Razat (Gabriel’s girlfriend, Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Emily's mean boss, Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (office partner-in-crime, Julien) and William Abadie (flirtatious client Antoine).

We’re also getting some fresh faces for season 2 of Emily in Paris. British actor Lucien Laviscount will play Alfie, yet another romantic interest for our chère Emily, while French actor Arnaud Binard will play the owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub. We’ll also have Jeremy O. Harris playing Gregory, an iconic fashion designer and former protégé of designer Pierre Cadault, who’s now his rival.

Emily in Paris season 2 trailer

The season 2 trailer dropped in late November and starts with Emily coming clean to Mindy about her passionate night with Gabriel and the fact that Camille doesn’t know what went down. Emily feels like her life is in chaos (unlike her life back in the States) but boss Sylvie tells her to embrace the mess — we’ll see where that takes her!

Before the full trailer, we also got a teaser showing us Emily having a great time on vacation in St. Tropez, joined by Mindy and... gulp, Camille.

Will there be an Emily in Paris season 3 and when will it come out?

There’s no word yet on whether we will be getting an Emily in Paris season 3, but we know for a fact that Netflix likes to remain tight-lipped until viewers finish binge-watching the most recent season. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a Christmas miracle!

If it does get confirmed, a third season would likely come out at the same time in 2023. Shall we just make it a Christmas tradition, Emily?