'Sex and the City’ sequel series ‘And Just Like That’ gets trailer, release date

If you’ve missed hanging out with Sex and the City’s Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte then you’ll be happy to know that the ladies are back in just a few weeks. The Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That has released its first official trailer and a release date, as it is set to arrive on the HBO Max streaming service Dec. 9.

Sex and the City was one of the most popular HBO series, as it followed a group of four friends as they navigate New York City in their 30s, discussing their careers, sex life and more. The series spawned two movies and now will return in its original TV series format, though some things have changed.

And Just Like That picks up with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) (Kim Cattral’s Samantha has been left out of the series) as they are now dealing with the complicated reality and life and friendship in their 50s.

In addition to Parker, Nixon and Davis, Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King is behind And Just Like That. Another Sex and the City alum returning for the new series are Chris North’s Mr. Big. Additional cast members include Nicole Ari Parker (Empire), Karen Pittman (The Morning Show), Sara Ramirez (Grey’s Anatomy), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Alexa Swinton (Billions), Brenda Vaccaro (Midnight Cowboy) and Chris Jackson (Hamilton).

The trailer for And Just Like That is only 30 seconds long, but Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie provides her classic narration and explains how life is changing and a new chapter is about to begin. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Fans certainly were excited to see some of their favorite characters coming back, as well as to meet some of the brand new characters. It had some fans even reduced to tears:

I’ve got tears in my eyes! I can’t wait!!!November 12, 2021 See more

The first two episodes of And Just Like That will be available on Dec. 9, with the remaining eight episodes then premiering on HBO Max weekly.

To watch And Just Like That, you need to be a subscriber to HBO Max. The good news, it doesn’t matter which subscription plan you opt for, as the HBO Max original series will be available to both subscribers to the $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and the $14.99 per month ad-free plan.

As you wait for And Just Like That to premiere, you can catch up with the original Sex and the City series, and the movies, on HBO Max.