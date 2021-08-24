‘The Morning Show’ season 2: Trailer, release date and everything else we know about the Apple TV Plus series

When Apple TV Plus launched in November of 2019, the primary feather in its cap was The Morning Show. The drama series produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon was the first original series from a company new to the content game and throwing tons of money to grab our attention. The positive is that The Morning Show, from creator Kerry Ehrin and Jay Carson, turned out to be an enjoyable and award-winning show.

Part of Apple TV Plus’ massive content push this year — including season two of Ted Lasso, Truth Be Told, See and the debuts of new original series including Physical, Foundation and Invasion — The Morning Show is now getting ready for its second season.

Here is everything we know about The Morning Show season two.

What is the plot of ‘The Morning Show’?

The Morning Show is centered on a daily morning program that is rocked by scandal when one of its co-hosts, Mitch Kessler, gets tangled up in a sexual harassment scandal, leaving his former co-host, Alex Levy, to adjust to the new reality and a new co-host, Bradley Jackson.

The events of season two will pick up after season one’s finale when Alex and Bradley revealed live on national television the extent of corruption and abuse at the show’s network, UBA, and Alex not shying away from her own responsibility in those things. The new season will see how things are changing (or attempting to change) at UBA, some real-life inspired storylines and deal with the idea of how we present ourselves and how we really are.

Who is in ‘The Morning Show’ cast?

Headlining the cast of The Morning Show is Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson. Other big names from the show include Steve Carell as Mitch Kesller, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Charles Black and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Hannah Shoenfeld. The rest of the season one cast included Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Karen Pittman, Nestor Carbonell, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

The first season of The Morning Show earned eight Primetime Emmy nominations, most of which were for its cast, including Aniston, Crudup, Duplass and a guest turn from Martin Short. Crudup ended up winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Joining the cast for season two is Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Marguiles.

Apple TV Plus will be premiering the second season of The Morning Show on Sept. 17, when the first of 10 episodes making up season two will be available. After that, a new episode of The Morning Show will be released every Friday.

It was just before Christmas 2019 that The Morning Show aired its last episode, so if you need to catch up with anything be sure to check the first season on Apple TV Plus.

Is there a ‘The Morning Show’ trailer?

Apple TV Plus has been making a big push with all of its original programming, including offering a teaser of all its upcoming content and multiple show specific trailers. There have been two trailers for The Morning Show season two, with the most recent one giving us our best look yet at what to expect plot-wise. Watch it below.

How to watch ‘The Morning Show’

The Morning Show is an Apple TV Plus exclusive, which of course means that you will need an Apple TV Plus subscription to start watching it. It actually ranks as one of the cheaper streaming services among the majors, priced at $4.99 per month.

If you want to sample Apple TV Plus, a seven-day free trial is available for any consumers, or a three-month free trial is available for people who recently purchased a new Apple product.