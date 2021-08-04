‘Physical’ renewed for season 2 on Apple TV Plus

Ahead of its season one finale, Physical has officially been renewed by Apple TV Plus for a second season. Rose Byrne stars in the show that was created by Annie Weisman. Season one wraps up with its 10th episode being released on Aug. 6.

Physical is set in 1980s San Diego, where Sheila Rubin (Byrne) is quietly suffering as a dutiful housewife to her husband, who is running for State Assembly. She eventually finds an outlet in the world of aerobics, transforming from someone who is overlooked to a female lifestyle guru.

The rest of the Physical cast includes Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend.

“We couldn’t be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman’s singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story,” said Michelle Lee, director of domestic programming, Apple TV Plus. “And we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila’s journey towards personal empowerment.”

Physical debuted on Apple TV Plus on June 18. What to Watch has recaps and reviews of every episode of its first season.

The season two renewal announcement offered no clues as to when Physical may be back with more episodes, nor if we can expect season one directors Craig Gillespie and Stephanie Laing to return for next season.

In addition to Physical, Apple TV Plus’ lineup of original series include Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Schmigadoon!, See, Central Park and the soon to be released shows Invasion and Foundation.

The Apple TV Plus streaming service has been around since November 2019. In addition to its original series, it is also the streaming home for new and classic Peanuts cartoons, as well as some original movies, like the Tom Hanks-starring Greyhound or the upcoming film Coda. A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 per month. Year-long free trials are available to consumers who purchase a new Apple product, like an iPhone, iPad or Mac computer.