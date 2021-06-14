‘The Morning Show’ season 2 gets first look in new trailer

The Morning Show, which was one of Apple TV Plus’ first original series and has been among its most buzzworthy, is set to return for its second season and has now released its first trailer and an official start date, Sept. 17.

Debuting on the Apple TV Plus launch date of Nov. 1, 2019, The Morning Show was the marquee program for the service in its early days, featuring an all-star cast that includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass and follows a network morning show after one of its lead anchors (Carell) is dismissed following a sexual harassment scandal.

Season two of The Morning Show is set to pick up following Alex Levy’s (Anniston) decision to leave the show and the changing dynamics of the UBA network. From the trailer we can glean that Reese Witherspoon has a new co-anchor (played by Hasan Minhaj) but there’s still plenty of mistrust and questionable actions going on behind the scenes at UBA.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley and Marcia Gay Harden are all set to return to the show. In addition to Minhaj, some season two newcomers will include Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Holland Taylor and Julianna Marguiles.

Watch the trailer for The Morning Show season two below.

Kerry Ehrin developed The Morning Show and continues to serve as its showrunner and executive producer. Aniston and Witherspoon are also executive producers on the series. Mimi Leder is the only confirmed director for season two at this point.

Season two will run for 10 episodes, with the first debuting on Sept. 17 and then a new episode being released each week.

Apple TV Plus has been making a big push for its new and returning shows recently, including releasing trailers for the second season of See, its new sci-fi series Invasion, as well as offering a larger preview of all of its original content.

Consumers can subscribe to Apple TV Plus for a monthly cost of $4.99. A year-long free trial is given to anyone who purchases a new iPhone, iPad, iPod or Mac computer.

During the pandemic, many consumers have been able to take advantage of these free trials as Apple extended them multiple times to provide continued access during quarantines. The last free trial extension is set to end in July.