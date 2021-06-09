Apple TV Plus prepares viewers for ‘Invasion’ with new trailer

Aliens are coming to Apple TV Plus in its new TV series Invasion, which is set to arrive on the streaming platform on Oct. 22. The trailer comes as Apple TV Plus has been attempting to build buzz for its upcoming original series, including a recently released preview of multiple new and returning shows.

Invasion was created by Simon Kinberg, who is probably best known for writing multiple X-Men movies, and David Weil. The story follows multiple characters across the world and how they are impacted by an alien invasion. According to IMDb, the series is inspired by H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds.

The show will feature Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna, and promises to be one of the biggest offerings that Apple TV Plus has put together so far.

Neill narrates the first full trailer for Invasion, talking about how everyone on Earth has a purpose. That is intercut with looks at some of the main characters going about their daily lives until strange phenomena begin to occur. You can watch the full trailer below.

Apple TV Plus differs from many of the other premium streaming platforms in that it does not have access to a content library of movies and TV shows that helps draw in subscribers. It is entirely reliant on its originals.

The service has found popular hits with the likes of The Morning Show and Ted Lasso so far, but it is going all out to promote its original shows and movies. This could be in part because many of the free trials that Apple opted to extend during the course of the pandemic are expected to expire in July and they want to make sure that people keep their subscriptions for all that’s coming down the pipe.

Apple TV Plus subscription costs $4.99 per month. Apple includes a year’s subscription to the service for consumers who purchase a new iPod, iPad, iPhone or iMac computer.