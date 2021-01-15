If you've been taking advantage of a free trial of the Apple TV+ streaming service, you're going to get to enjoy that low, low price for a little while longer. Apple has extended the free trial period for a second time, meaning that you could go as long as July 2021 before you have to pay.

Apple has been giving pretty much anyone who buys new Apple hardware a year's worth of Apple TV+ since the service launched on Nov. 1, 2019. Those initial trial periods were extended once previously through February 2021, and they've just been extended a second time, through June 2021.

When you actually have to pay for Apple TV+, the service will cost $4.99 a month.

It's tough to say exactly why Apple is extending the free trial period again. That could point to lagging paid subscription numbers, and Apple wants to keep those as inflated as it realistically can. Or it could just be a nice thing to do given that so many more people continue to spend more time at home due to the global pandemic, and it wants to given them that much more content to stream.

In any event, it's another reason to keep watching shows on Apple TV+. Season 2 of Dickinson just launched (read our review of the first three episodes), The Morning Show is set for a return, and 2020 favorite Ted Lasso has been renewed for a third season before Season 2 has even begun shooting.

Apple TV+ is available on most major streaming platforms, including Apple TV and other Apple hardware, and it's available as a standalone app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, gaming consoles, and on the web. Left out in the cold is Android TV.