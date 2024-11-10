Frndly TV free trial: how to check out the TV streaming service for free

If you've been curious about testing out a particular affordable live TV streaming service without having to pay a monthy fee, then you might be wondering whether there's a Frndly TV free trial to make the most of.

Frndly TV is the cheapest cord-cutting live TV streamer on the block, costing just $7.99 per month and getting you access to over 50 cable channels for that fee.

But even though it undercuts most of its rivals, you may want to find a way to get a free trial so you can test out Frndly TV without paying. Luckily, like rival Philo TV, Frndly TV does offer a free trial.

So here's what you need to know about the Frndly TV free trials.

Frndly TV key info

What is it? A service to let you stream cable channels online.

Free trial length: The Frndly TV free trial is 7 days long.

How much does it cost? The Basic plan is $7.99 and it goes up to $9.99 for Classic and $11.99 for Premium.

Frndly TV free trial details

The Frndly TV free trial is open to all new subscribers, so if you already pay for the streaming service, you can't use it. There's also only a single trial per household, so you can't get your spouse or sibling to start a new account to get a second trial.

The free trial lasts for 7 days, so you can watch one week of cable shows without paying before it rolls into a full subscription.

All three Frndly TV plans offer the free trial, so you can pick whichever of the packages you think you'll want to use.

How to get the Frndly TV free trial

Go to the Frndly TV website Create an account or log in if you already have one Choose the plan you want a free trial for Remember to cancel your subscription after the week if you don't want to continue

Frndly TV add-on trials

Once you've used up your 7-day Frndly TV free trial, your days of unpaid testing periods aren't behind you.

Frndly TV has a selection of add-on packs that offer you more videos and channels for an extra monthly fee. Here's the full list of all of them:

A&E Crime Central: $4.99 per month

Hallmark+: $7.99 per month

History Vault: $4.99 per month

Great American Pure Flix: $8.99 per month

Lifetime Movie Club: $4.99 per month

Each of these add-on packs offers a 7-day subscription for people who are paid Frndly TV subscribers, so you can test these out too without having to pay.