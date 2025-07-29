Apple TV Plus offers a tantalizing first look at new thriller from creators of Slow Horses

Apple TV Plus are big Mick Herron fans, as the streamer has a new thriller series based on the author’s work set to premiere in fall 2025, Down Cemetery Road. And fans can start to get excited for the series as a handful of first look images are now available featuring Emma Thompson in the lead role of private investigator Zoë Boehm.

Herron is of course best known for writing the spy series Slow Horses, which has become a fan and award-winning hit on Apple TV Plus (Slow Horses season 5 premieres on Apple TV Plus on September 24). Down Cemetery Road, premiering October 29, is also set in the UK, but focuses on a private investigator hired to help solve a case involving a missing girl.

The Down Cemetery Road first look images feature Thompson and fellow series star Ruth Wilson. Check them out above and directly below:

Image 1 of 2 Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson and Down Cemetery Road (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) Ruth Wilson in Down Cemetery Road (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

In addition to being based on Herron’s work, another writer connected with the Slow Horses TV show is the lead writer of Down Cemetery Road, Morwenna Banks.

Despite all these connections, you probably shouldn’t hold your breath for a Slow Horses/Down Cemetery Road crossover. The Zoë Boehm series of books from Herron is not directly connected to Slow Horses, so the likelihood of Thompson’s Boehm and Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb sharing a scene is practically zero at this time.

Here’s the official synopsis for Down Cemetery Road:

“When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbour Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm. Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.”

The first two episodes of Down Cemetery Road will premiere on Wednesday, October 29, with single episodes releasing in subsequent weeks. With eight episodes in total for the series initial season, it’ll have new episodes weekly on Apple TV Plus up to December 10.

Slow Horses season 5 is set to end on October 22, so fans of the series will have something new to watch immediately following its conclusion. But in order to do so you must have an Apple TV Plus subscription.