Eternity trailer has me convinced — November has the best lineup of movies this year

In the Eternity trailer, the upcoming movie from A24 that is earmarking a TBD November release date, Elizabeth Olsen’s recently deceased character has to decide which of the two loves of her life she wants to spend eternity with in the afterlife.

Thankfully, moviegoers won’t have to make such a finite choice in what movies to watch in November, which to my eyes, is looking like the best month of new movie releases we’re getting this year.

Starting with Eternity, the movie hails from A24, the specialty studio that has a passionate base of moviegoers that will see just about anything they put out (of which I am one). But beyond its label, Eternity looks like a fantastic blend of comedy, romance and fantasy, with three fantastic actors leading the way, what looks like fun supporting turns from Da’Vine Joy Randolph and John Early and a unique, original premise.

You can watch the Eternity trailer directly below to give it a look yourself:

If that doesn’t look like something you’re interested in buying a movie ticket for, great news, the November movie release schedule has a variety of genres that will satisfy just about anyone, with plenty of big name stars attached. Let’s break them down in order of their current US release date (some may be limited release initially).

Die, My Love

In the dramatic category is Die, My Love (November 7), starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattison, LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek, directed by Lynne Ramsay. The movie follows a woman struggling to maintain her sanity amid a variety of issues living in a rural area. Ramsay is a singular filmmaker, and Lawrence is earning some buzz that could see her earn her first Oscar nomination since 2016.

I Wish You All the Best (November 7)

I Wish You All the Best (November 7) is a coming-of-age indie drama featuring the likes of Alexandra Daddario, Lena Dunham and Cole Sprouse that has a handful of reviews, putting it right now at a 100% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nuremberg (November 7)

For those interested in history, particularly World War Two, Nuremberg takes place after the world, when a psychiatrist interviews Nazi leaders ahead of the Nuremberg trials, including Hermann Göring. Russell Crowe is playing Göring, with Rami Malek, Richard E. Grant, Michael Shannon, Leo Woodall, Colin Hanks and John Slattery also starring.

Predator: Badlands (November 7)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

We’re getting the latest in the Predator franchise with Predator: Badlands. Prey director Dan Trachtenberg directs this new movie, which takes a different approach than past movies in the Predator franchise, as the iconic movie monster is actually going to be the hero of the story, with a young member of the species embarking on a dangerous first hunt. Elle Fanning also stars as a wise-cracking android.

The Running Man (November 7)

Edgar Wright, the fan-favorite director of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, and one of Hollywood’s newest and biggest stars Glen Powell team up for The Running Man, a new adaptation of the Stephen King novel about a reality TV show in the future where the goal is for contestants to survive 30 days as they are literally hunted.

Sentimental Value (November 7)

For fans of international movies, Sentimental Value is going to be the movie to keep an eye out for, as it reunites The Worst Person in the World team of Renate Reinsve and Joachim Trier. Stellan Skarsgård and Elle Fanning also star in this story of an artistic family that has to explore their memories and relationships as the father tries to make a new film.

Train Dreams

Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton in Train Dreams (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Train Dreams is getting a run in movie theaters before it premieres on Netflix later in the month (November 21). But wherever you watch it, the movie comes from the team behind the brilliant and Oscar-nominated movie Sing Sing. Train Dreams stars Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones and tells the thoughtful and visually gorgeous looking story of a family at the turn of the 20th century.

That’s just the first week.

Jay Kelly (November 14)

Jay Kelly is another Netflix Oscar hopeful getting a theatrical release before premiering on the streamer. This one comes from Noah Baumbach and has the incredible cast of George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Eve Hewson, Isla Fisher, Riley Keough, Patrick Wilson, Emily Mortimer (who also co-wrote the script with Baumbach), Billy Crudup and Greta Gerwig in a comedy/drama story about a movie star and his manager.

Keeper (November 14)

Then we get the latest thrill from Osgood Perkins (Longlegs, The Monkey) in Keeper that sees a couple’s romantic getaway become haunted by the haunting past of the property they’re staying at.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't (November 14)

With Now You See Me: Now You Don’t magic is back, and so is the original cast of the popular franchise, as Isla Fisher reunites with Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco and Woody Harrelson. They’re joined by new additions Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt in trying to pull off a heist of Rosamund Pike’s villain.

Rental Family (November 21)

Brendan Fraser also returns in his first leading role since his Oscar win for The Whale with Rental Family. The story sees Fraser play an actor that is hired by a Japanese company where people can rent out family members to be stand-ins for specific events (something that is actually a real thing in Japan).

Sisu 2 (November 21)

Action fans will likely be stoked that a sequel to a cult favorite from the last few years arrives in November, as Sisu 2 picks up the story of the ex-soldier who plows through Nazis as he attempts to secure a fortune he’s procured. It’s like a World War Two John Wick.

Wicked: For Good (November 21)

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Probably the biggest movie of the month will be Wicked: For Good, the concluding act of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda’s (Ariana Grande) story that started with the smash hit Wicked last year (and my top movie of 2024). Can the sequel repeat that success?

Zootopia 2 (November 26)

Closing the month out there is the ideal family friendly option in Zootopia 2, the sequel to Disney’s popular animated movie that brings back Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde and Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps, along with a new roster of voice stars.

Hamnet (November 27)

Hamnet, the latest from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao that stars Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley as William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes as they deal with a personal tragedy away from the stage. This one may arrive in December for most audiences.

Who knows, there may still be a movie or two that gets added to the month (be it on streaming or in theaters).

While I’m definitely looking forward to a number of 2025 new movies in the coming months, but November looks like a movie fan’s paradise.