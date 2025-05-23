Sentimental Value: cast, plot and everything we know about the Renate Reinsve movie

International movies have become more broadly known in recent years. This often follows big Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, for movies like Anatomy of a Fall, Emilia Perez, I’m Still Here and others. Well, one of the early contenders for international breakout on the 2025 new movie release schedule is Sentimental Value, which actually is more of a blend of Hollywood and international cinema.

Representing the international side are the likes of notable Norwegian film figures Joachim Trier and Renate Reinsve (though she has been popping up in some mainstream Hollywood fare, including Presumed Innocent and A Differentt Man), and well known Hollywood stars like Elle Fanning and Stellan Skarsgård.

How do all their pieces come together? Read on to get everything you need to know about Sentimental Value.

There is no release date for Sentimental Value at this time.

The movie has premiered, however, making its world debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

It also has distribution lined up, with Neon handling for US markets and Mubi handling for the UK, Ireland and a handful of other international territories. Since that’s already handled, most expect Sentimental Value to be released at some point before the end of 2025.

Sentimental Value cast

We’ve mentioned the big names in the Sentimental Value cast above: Renate Reinsve as Nora Borg, Elle Fanning as Rachel Kemp and Stellan Skarsgård as Gustav Borg.

Reinsve broke out with her previous collaboration with Trier, The Worst Person in the World, which landed her a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress. Since then she’s starred in the aforementioned Presumed Innocent and A Different Man, as well as other international productions like Handling the Undead, Another End and Armand.

Fanning, meanwhile, has been a well known Hollywood star since she was a teenager. She is coming off an acclaimed performance in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, while her best known role is her time in the Hulu original series The Great. She also has another movie set to come out this year in Predator: Badlands and was announced as part of the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Skarsgård is another recognizable face for many, especially as he has recently been starring in major franchises like Andor and Dune. Sentimental Value will take him back to his Scandinavian roots, though he is from Sweden, not Norway.

Also in the cast is Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Agnes Borg Pettersen. Many may have seen her in the Netflix movie A Beautiful Life.

Sentimental Value plot

With a script co-written by Trier and Eskil Vogt, here is the synopsis for Sentimental Value via the Cannes Film Festival:

“Sisters Nora and Agnes reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star. Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father — and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics.”

Sentimental Value trailer

A trailer for Sentimental Value has not been released at this time, but Mubi did share a clip from the movie. Check that out right here:

SENTIMENTAL VALUE | Official Clip | Coming Soon - YouTube Watch On

Sentimental Value reviews

Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, a number of critics have shared their reviews for the movie. So far the praise is unanimous, because as of May 23, Sentimental Value has a 100% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Joachim Trier movies

Trier is best known for his most recent movie, The Worst Person in the World, but he made his feature directing debut back in 2006 and has worked with some high profile stars. Here’s a look at his feature directing credits:

Reprise (2006)

Oslo, August 31 (2011)

Louder Than Bombs (2015)

Thelma (2017)

The Other Munch (2018)

The Worst Person in the World (2021)

Sentimental Value behind the scenes

Sentimental Value is a production backed by Arte France Cinema, BBC Film, Eye Eye Pictures Film i Väst, Komplizen Film, Lumen Production, MK2 Productions, Mer Film, Zentropa Entertainments and Zentropa International Sweden.