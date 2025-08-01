Nouvelle Vague: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Zoey Deutch movie

One of the most influential movies of all time, Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless, is inspiring a 2025 new movie, Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague starring Zoey Deutch. In fact, it’s a direct inspiration, as Linklater’s movie is a chronicle of the production of Breathless.

Released in 1960, Breathless was the first feature film directed by Godard and was one of the prime examples of a movement in international cinema that came to be known as the French New Wave. Hollywood began to incorporate some of the styles of the French New Wave in the late 60s and 70s, contributing to that heralded era. But now, more than 60 years later Linklater and company are taking us all back where it started.

Find out everything you need to know about Nouvelle Vague, including some of the buzz the movie is already drumming up, directly below.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nouvelle Vague premieres exclusively in US movie theaters on October 31, two weeks before the movie officially hits streaming, landing on Netflix November 14.

The release in movie theaters will ensure that Nouvelle Vague is eligible for Oscars, but reports indicate that Netflix may be giving the movie a broader theatrical release than they often do, with The Hollywood Reporter saying the movie will screen in all of the US’s top 10 markets, presumably New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston, Washington, DC, Boston and Detroit.

If you’re not in one of those markets, or you just would rather wait until it’s on streaming, anyone with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch the movie at home starting November 14.

Nouvelle Vague cast

Zoey Deutch is the known name in the Nouvelle Vague cast, and she will be playing the American actress that worked on Breathless, Jean Seberg. Deutch has starred in popular movies like Juror No. 2, Zombieland: Double Tap and Set It Up, but she also previously worked with Linklater on Everybody Wants Some!!.

The other main members of the cast are French actors Guillaume Marbeck, who is portraying Jean-Luc Godard, and Aubry Dullin, portraying the lead actor in Breathless, Jean-Paul Belmondo, both of whom are starring in their first feature.

Nouvelle Vague plot

Written by Holly Gent, Laetitia Masson and Vincent Palmo Jr., here is the synopsis for Nouvelle Vague:

“A playful, poignant love letter to cinema, this film reimagines the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless in an exuberant exploration of the youthful rebellion and creative chaos that shaped the French New Wave.”

Nouvelle Vague trailer

Netflix has not released an official trailer for Nouvelle Vague at this time, but a teaser trailer for the movie is available, which you can watch below:

Nouvelle Vague Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On

Nouvelle Vague reviews

Nouvelle Vague screened as part of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned some strong notices from critics, giving it an 86% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes as of August 1.

Richard Linklater movies

Richard Linklater is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker who, while having made some popular movies for the studios, is best known for his work in the world of independent film. Nouvelle Vague is just one of Linklater’s new movies coming out in 2025, with the other being Blue Moon.

Check out Linklater’s past work right here:

It’s Impossible to Learn to Plow by Reading Books (1988)

Slacker (1990)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Before Sunrise (1995)

SubUrbia (1996)

The Newton Boys (1998)

Waking Life (2001)

Tape (2001)

School of Rock (2003)

Before Sunset (2004)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Inning by Inning: A Portrait of a Coach (2008)

Me and Orson Welles (2008)

Bernie (2011)

Before Midnight (2013)

Boyhood (2014)

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

Last Flag Flying (2017)

Where’d You Go Bernadette (2019)

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

Hit Man (2024)

Nouvelle Vague behind the scenes

Filmed on location in Paris, Nouvelle Vague was a co-production between ARP Sélection, Detour Filmproduction, Ciné+OCS, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée and Canal Plus. Netflix acquired the movie for distribution.

The movie is produced by Laurent Pétin and Michèle Pétin.