Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the animated film

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood is shooting for the stars but expecting to "land on the moon" when it starts streaming this week. The family animated movie depicts the exciting story of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon through the eyes of a 10-year-old boy, who coincidentally has his own mission to space. While Apollo 10 1/2 is sure to be slightly reminiscent for some generations, for those born after the 21st century, it should be an imaginative retelling of an important time in American history.

Here’s what we know about Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood becomes available exclusively on Netflix on Friday, April 1. The animated film is a part of a slew of new content the streaming giant is releasing during the month.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood cast

Spearheading the Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood cast is famed comedic actor Jack Black. This isn’t Black’s first exploration into the animated world. Fans of the Kung Fu Panda franchise will remember that the actor voiced the loveable panda Po.

Joining Black in this new family movie is Shazam actor Zachary Levi. Levi’s most notable works include playing the DC superhero, appearing as Fandral in the Marvel Thor films and starring in the former hit NBC series Chuck as the titular character.

Rounding out the rest of the Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood main cast is Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Josh Wiggins (I Used to Go Here), Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, Natalie L'Amoreaux, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Sam Chipman and Danielle Guilbot.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood trailer

Check out the trailer for Apollo 10 1/2 right here:

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood premise

Netflix describes the Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood premise as the following:

"Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives. It both captures the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment and the lesser-seen bottom-up perspective of what it was like from an excited kid's perspective, living near NASA but mostly watching it on TV like hundreds of millions of others. It's ultimately both an exacting re-creation of this special moment in history and a kid's fantasy about being plucked from his average life in suburbia to secretly train for a covert mission to the moon."

Richard Linklater, the writer and director behind Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, also had this to say via the Netflix press announcement:

"It struck me years ago that this was my film to make, from both a chronological and proximity level — I was there, going into 3rd grade. Our unique animation style allows both the conjuring of a world long gone, and the flowing, playful expression of memory and imagination. It’s been a fun, creative journey to incorporate things like 3D graphics into a live-action shoot to help bring this story to life."

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood director

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood’s comes from Richard Linklater. The Oscar-nominated director is best known for movies like Dazed and Confused, the Before trilogy and Boyhood. He also has previous experience with the unique animation style being used in Apollo 10 1/2, having directed Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly.

While those movies didn’t necessarily classify as family films, he has experience with family fare, directing 2003's School of Rock movie and serving as an executive producer on the Nickelodeon TV series adapted from the movie.

How to watch Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood is a Netflix Original series and can only be streamed directly on the platform on April 1. Those without a Netflix subscription can easily sign up for one with just a few clicks.