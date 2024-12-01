Movies to stream in December: our expert's 12 must-watch movies new to streaming services

Looking for some new movies to stream in December? Well great news, there are plenty of options across the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Max and all of the major streaming services this month. With that said, it can be a lot to scroll through, so allow me to offer my humble services in helping you find the new movies on streaming that you are not going to want to miss.

The below list of movies are taken from the major streaming services: Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Prime Video. I'm also specifically picking movies that are new to streaming this month — in this case these are 12 movies that are landing on one of the major streamers for the first time. From that pool, I've picked among movies that I've already seen and thoroughly enjoyed and brand new movies that I'm adding to my personal watchlist this month.

So without further ado, here are my picks for the 12 movies to stream in December.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Max)

Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Michael Keaton’s glorious ghoul Beetlejuice made his return to the big screen a few months ago, earning a “Certified Fresh” rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and more than $450 million at the global box office. Well, now Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is coming to small screen, as the movie that brings back Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz, Catherine O’Hara’s Delia, newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci alongside Keaton's Beetlejuice in another wild adventure through the afterlife that is certainly going to be fun for any fan of the original.

Debuts on Max Friday, December 6.

Carry-On (Netflix)

Taron Egerton in Carry-On (Image credit: Netflix)

Christmas and action movie staples combine for the brand new Netflix original movie Carry-On. Taron Egerton stars as a TSA agent that gets blackmailed by a dangerous traveler (Jason Bateman) who attempts to sneak a bomb onto a Christmas day flight. Can the TSA agent figure out how to save the day? It may be hard to ever top the ultimate Christmas action movie, Die Hard, but Carry-On looks to have a lot of fun ingredients to become another holiday favorite for those that prefer thrills over sentiment.

Debuts on Netflix on Friday, December 13

Elton John: Never Too Late (Disney Plus)

Elton John in Elton John: Never Too Late (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Even if you were lucky enough to see Elton John on his final tour, Elton John: Never Too Late is going to give you some never-before-seen footage from the music legend’s prep for his final concert at Dodgers Stadium. The documentary tracks Elton John as he recounts his struggles with abuse and addiction and how he overcame it all to become one of the most recognized and accomplished performers ever. This one is going to be a must watch for any fan of John.

Debuts on Disney Plus on Friday, December 13.

Fly Me to the Moon (Apple TV Plus)

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon (Image credit: Dan McFadden/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

One of the more underrated but charming movies that came out this year, Fly Me to the Moon takes place during the space race, as NASA is preparing for the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon. However, nervous what could happen if the mission fails, the US government hires a PR maven (Scarlett Johansson) to shoot a fake moon landing as a backup plan. It gets complicated though when she begins a romance with a NASA scientist (Channing Tatum) who has put all his heart into the mission. It’s the classic, star-driven kind of rom-com that we don’t get enough of anymore.

Debuts on Apple TV Plus on Friday, December 6.

It Ends With Us (Netflix)

Blake Lively in It Ends With Us (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

One of the biggest hits of the summer is now available to stream, the Blake Lively-led adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel It Ends With Us. The story revolves around Lively’s Lily Bloom, whose life is turned upside down when she is forced to face the reality of abuse. This one got the waterworks going for many, but the behind-the-scenes drama between Lively and co-star Justin Baldoni also made it one of the most talked about movies of the year. But if you just want to watch the movie, then you can do so on Netflix this month.

Debuts on Netflix on Monday, December 9.

Juror No. 2 (Max)

Nicholas Hoult, Leslie Bibb, Adrienne C. Moore and J.K. Simmons in Juror No. 2 (Image credit: Claire Folger/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Another under-the-radar movie, Clint Eastwood’s courtroom drama Juror No. 2 is one of the best reviewed movies of the year and love by most of those who saw it, yet it was mysteriously only given a limited release. Well, more people are going to get the chance to see if when it comes to Max this month. Nicholas Hoult stars as a man who is selected for jury duty on a murder trial, however once he hears the details of the case he realizes that he may hold crucial, unknown evidence that could decide the defendant's fate and dramatically impact the juror’s life. What does he do? Watch and find out.

Debuts on Max on Friday, December 20.

Kneecap (Netflix)

Mo Chara, DJ Provaí and Móglaí Bap in Kneecap (Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

One of my favorite movie theater experiences this year was discovering the wild and hilarious Kneecap, a fictionalized version of how the Irish hip hop group Kneecap came to be. Director and co-writer Rich Peppiatt brings such an energy to this story (its vibe reminded me a bit of Trainspotting) and real-life Kneecap members Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and Dj Próvai give strong performances as themselves. But the movie’s message of preserving the native Irish language was a fantastic theme to center it around. I can’t recommend this one highly enough.

Debuts on Netflix on Monday, December 2

Maria (Netflix)

Angelina Jolie in Maria (Image credit: Venice Film Festival)

Angelina Jolie could be in line for another Oscar if the buzz around her new movie Maria is any indication. The actress steps in front of the camera for the first time in three years to play the iconic opera singer Maria Callas for Pablo Larrain, whose previous movies about some of the most influential women in the 20th century (Jackie Onasis in Jackie and Princess Diana in Spencer) received similar acclaim for their leading ladies. Larrain’s work in bringing these legendary women to the screen has struck me each time, so I’ll certainly be making time to sit down with his latest one and recommend you do the same.

Debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, December 11.

The Six Triple Eight (Netflix)

Kerry Washington in Six Triple Eight (Image credit: BOB MAHONEY/PERRY WELL FILMS 2/NETFLIX)

There have been so many World War Two movies depicting the bravery and actions of so many different groups, but Tyler Perry is bringing one that we have not yet seen on the big screen with The Six Triple Eight. The movie tells the story of an Army unit comprised entirely of Black women who were given the daunting task of clearing a three-year back log of undelivered letters between soldiers and their loved ones to bring hope to those on the battlefield and at home. Kerry Washington leads the cast in what a story that is practically guaranteed to inspire.

Debuts on Netflix on Friday, December 20.

Sugarcane (Hulu/Disney Plus)

(Image credit: LaMarca/Sugarcane Film LLC)

Sugarcane is looking like one of the leading contenders for the Oscars’ Best Documentary trophy this year, and you’ll be able to stream the National Geographic production on Hulu and Disney Plus this month. The documentary, which has already been nominated for many Best Documentary awards, investigates the incidents of abuse and missing children at an Indian residential school that led to a reckoning on the Sugarcane Reserve.

Debuts on Hulu and Disney Plus on Tuesday, December 10.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (Max)

Christopher Reeve in Superman (Image credit: WARNER BROS/ALAMY/COURTESY OF SUNDANCE INSTITUTE)

Another great documentary is hitting streaming this month in Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. Christopher Reeve will always be known as Superman, having played the role in the classic superhero movies in the 70s, but his incredible story goes far beyond the red cape. In this moving documentary we learn about Reeve’s life and career, with a particular focus on how his life changed dramatically following a horse-riding accident that paralyzed him from the neck down. It’s a moving story of perseverance and gaining a new perspective when life forces you to confront incredible tragedy.

Debuts on Max on Saturday, December 7.

That Christmas (Netflix)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

I couldn’t talk about movies landing on streaming in December and not include a Christmas movie, especially one that comes from the screenwriter behind one of the most popular Christmas movies ever, Love Actually. That Christmas, co-written by Love Actually writer/director Richard Curtis, is an animated movie about an unforgettable Christmas in a UK seaside town when a snowstorm threatens Santa’s ability to make his deliveries. If you’re looking for a Christmas movie the whole family can enjoy, this one seems like the perfect pick.

Debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, December 4.