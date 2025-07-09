She Rides Shotgun: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Taron Egerton thriller

As a fan of Taron Egerton, I’m quite intrigued by the actor’s 2025 new movie, She Rides Shotgun, an action-thriller that could be another hidden gem on Egerton’s list of credits. If you have a similar interest, then read on as we break down everything you need to know about the movie in this post.

She Rides Shotgun premieres exclusively in US movie theaters on August 1. The initial release is expected to be limited, likely available first in Los Angeles and New York before expanding to additional US markets over subsequent weeks. We’ll pass along an update as more info on its rollout is shared.

As for when She Rides Shotgun is premiering in the UK, at this time, there is no confirmed release date for the movie.

She Rides Shotgun cast

Egerton headlines the She Rides Shotgun cast as Nate, a newly released ex-con forced to go on the run with his estranged daughter, played by Ana Sophia Heger.

Since breaking out in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Egerton has quietly put together a strong list of credits. He received strong praise for his work in movies like Eddie the Eagle and Rocketman (earning BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for his performance as Elton John), as well as starring in a couple of streaming hits in Apple’s Tetris and Netflix’s Carry-On. He is also an Emmy-nominated actor for Black Bird and is starring in another TV series right now, Smoke.

Heger, meanwhile, is still a new name, with her biggest credit coming from the CBS show Life in Pieces.

Other members of the She Rides Shotgun cast include Rob Yang (The Menu) and John Carroll Lynch (Sorry, Baby).

She Rides Shotgun plot

Based on the book of the same name by Jordan Harper, here is the synopsis for She Rides Shotgun:

“In the gritty, explosive action-thriller She Rides Shotgun, Taron Egerton stars as newly released ex-con Nate. Marked for death by unrelenting enemies, Nate must now protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter, Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) at all costs. Shy, precocious and wary of her father, Polly is swept up in Nate’s dangerous plight as they flee to evade the corrupt sheriff and brutal leader of a gang who will stop at nothing to protect his criminal interests. With scant resources and no one to trust, Nate and Polly form a bond forged under fire as he shows her how to fight and survive — and she teaches him what unconditional love truly means in this intense, moving story about loyalty, strength, and redemption.”

Harper co-wrote the adaptation of his novel, along with Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski.

She Rides Shotgun trailer

Watch the trailer for She Rides Shotgun right here:

She Rides Shotgun (2025) Official Trailer - Taron Egerton, Ana Sophia Heger - YouTube Watch On

She Rides Shotgun director

Nick Rowland is the man behind the camera on She Rides Shotgun. This is Rowland’s second feature directing gig, following the 2019 movie Calm with Horses. Rowland has also directed episodes for a number of TV series, including Cuffs, Ripper Street and Hard Sun, as well as the TV movie Floodlights.

She Rides Shotgun behind the scenes

Lionsgate and Fifth Season are the primary studios behind She Rides Shotgun, with Waypoint Entertainment, Makeready and Super Frog also on board as production companies.

The movie’s producers are Brad Weston, Collin Creighton, Nate Matteson, Hiro Murai and Egerton.

She Rides Shotgun was filmed on location in New Mexico.