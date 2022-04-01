Black Bird — release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

Black Bird is an intense American prison thriller starring British actor Taron Egerton that tells the real-life story of convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene who is forced to get a confession out of suspected serial murderer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) while in a maximum-security prison.

Based on the true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by Jimmy himself and Hillel Levin, the series shows how he made a deal with the devil to reduce his own prison sentence. His task? To discover the truth about Hall. But is Hall just telling Jimmy what he wants to hear?

Here’s everything you need to know about the nail-biting drama Black Bird…

Black Bird gets its worldwide premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday July 8 2022. The six-episode psychological thriller begins globally with the first two episodes on July 8, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

Black Bird plot

In Black Bird, Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is a former high school football hero and the son of a decorated police officer. But his life implodes when he’s found guilty of drug dealing and sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison. After his sentencing Jimmy is offered the choice of a lifetime — stay where he is and serve his full term with no chance of parole, or enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser).

Jimmy’s only way out is to elicit a full confession, but he knows he’ll have to risk his life to do so.

Is Jimmy capable of getting the truth from Hall or is the suspected killer simply spinning him a tale? And can the drug dealer achieve redemption from his determination to put a murderer behind bars?

Taron Egerton's Jimmy Keene meeting with serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) in Black Bird. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Black Bird cast — Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene

Taron Egerton who plays the lead role of prisoner Jimmy Keene is no stranger to playing real life characters, having previously taken on the roles of Elton John in Rocketman and Eddie The Eagle in the 2015 movie about the skier. Taron also stars in the Kingsman films and played Robin of Loxley in the 2018 adaptation of Robin Hood. He also voices Johnny in the movies Sing and Sing 2. He also provided the voice of Moomintroll in Sky's animated series Moominvalley.

Taron Egerton as Elton John moment in Rocketman. (Image credit: C4)

Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall

Cobra Kai actor Paul Walter Hauser takes on the role of suspected serial killer Larry Hall. He played Horace in the Cruella movie and starred in I, Tonya. He’s also been in BlacKkKlansman, Songbird and Super Troopers 2.

Who else is starring in Black Bird?

Also starring in Black Bird is Greg Kinnear (House of Cards), and Ray Liotta (Goodfellas and Marriage Story), plus Sepideh Moafi (Notorious).

Is there a trailer?

Sadly there's no trailer for Black Bird yet but watch this space and we’ll post it on here when Apple TV+ release one.