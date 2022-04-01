Black Bird — release date, cast, plot, and everything we know
By Nicholas Cannon published
Taron Egerton joins Ray Liotta in Black Bird, a tense psychological prison thriller on Apple TV Plus.
Black Bird is an intense American prison thriller starring British actor Taron Egerton that tells the real-life story of convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene who is forced to get a confession out of suspected serial murderer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) while in a maximum-security prison.
Based on the true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by Jimmy himself and Hillel Levin, the series shows how he made a deal with the devil to reduce his own prison sentence. His task? To discover the truth about Hall. But is Hall just telling Jimmy what he wants to hear?
Here’s everything you need to know about the nail-biting drama Black Bird…
Black Bird release date
Black Bird gets its worldwide premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday July 8 2022. The six-episode psychological thriller begins globally with the first two episodes on July 8, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.
Black Bird plot
In Black Bird, Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is a former high school football hero and the son of a decorated police officer. But his life implodes when he’s found guilty of drug dealing and sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison. After his sentencing Jimmy is offered the choice of a lifetime — stay where he is and serve his full term with no chance of parole, or enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser).
Jimmy’s only way out is to elicit a full confession, but he knows he’ll have to risk his life to do so.
Is Jimmy capable of getting the truth from Hall or is the suspected killer simply spinning him a tale? And can the drug dealer achieve redemption from his determination to put a murderer behind bars?
Black Bird cast — Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene
Taron Egerton who plays the lead role of prisoner Jimmy Keene is no stranger to playing real life characters, having previously taken on the roles of Elton John in Rocketman and Eddie The Eagle in the 2015 movie about the skier. Taron also stars in the Kingsman films and played Robin of Loxley in the 2018 adaptation of Robin Hood. He also voices Johnny in the movies Sing and Sing 2. He also provided the voice of Moomintroll in Sky's animated series Moominvalley.
Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall
Cobra Kai actor Paul Walter Hauser takes on the role of suspected serial killer Larry Hall. He played Horace in the Cruella movie and starred in I, Tonya. He’s also been in BlacKkKlansman, Songbird and Super Troopers 2.
Who else is starring in Black Bird?
Also starring in Black Bird is Greg Kinnear (House of Cards), and Ray Liotta (Goodfellas and Marriage Story), plus Sepideh Moafi (Notorious).
Is there a trailer?
Sadly there's no trailer for Black Bird yet but watch this space and we’ll post it on here when Apple TV+ release one.
- Masters Of The Air on Apple TV Plus — all we know so far about the war drama
- Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus
- The Essex Serpent on Apple TV Plus — our guide to the Victorian costume drama starring Clare Danes and Tom Hiddlestone
- Foundation Season 1 and Foundation Season 2 on Apple TV Plus
- Invasion on Apple TV+
- Schmigadoon! — our guide to the new Apple TV Plus show
- Suspicion on Apple TV+ guide
- The Mosquito Coast on Apple TV Plus — everything you need to know
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.