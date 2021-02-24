'The Mosquito Coast' — all you need to know about a sparkling new adaptation coming to Apple TV Plus

Justin Theroux stars in The Mosquito Coast, a gripping adventure series based on the best-selling novel written 40 years ago by his author uncle Paul Theroux.

In a role made famous by Harrison Ford in the original 1986 film, Justin plays Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and radical anti-consumerist, who suddenly (and dangerously) uproots his family for Mexico when they find themselves hunted down by the US government. But their hope for a happier and simpler life soon turns into a dystopia when Allie’s behaviour becomes increasingly erratic.

The seven-episode series — a cross between Swiss Family Robinson, Running on Empty and The Beach — also stars Australian actor Melissa George who plays Allie’s wife Margot, while Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman play his two children, Dina and Charlie.

When is The Mosquito Coast coming to Apple TV?

The first two episodes of The Mosquito Coast land on Apple TV+ on Friday April 30 as a double bill. The remaining five episodes will then be aired weekly on Fridays.

The Mosquito Coast cast — Justin Theroux as Allie Fox

Justin Theroux, who famously turned down a screen test for the Friends’ pilot, is best known as Kevin Garvey in the paranormal mystery series The Leftovers (which won him a Critics’ Choice TV Award nomination) and as Dr James Mantleray in Netflix’s series Maniac. Of course he’s also a regular on the big screen, too, with roles in Mulholland Drive, American Psycho and as Drew Barrymore’s evil ex in Charlie’s Angel’s Full Throttle.

In The Mosquito Coast Justin plays Allie Fox, an idealist who’s disgusted with the corruption of the civilised world and ends up uprooting his family to Latin America, with disastrous consequences.

Justin Theroux and Melissa George as fugitive pair Allie and Margot Fox in 'The Mosquito Coast'. (Image credit: AppleTV)

The Mosquito Coast cast — Melissa George as Margot Fox

Australian actor Melissa George made her name as Angel Parrish in the hit Aussie soap Home and Away in the 1990s before re-locating to the US and landing roles in TV dramas including Alias, Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Wife and as Sean Penn’s wife Diane Hagerty in the Hulu and C4 series The First. In The Mosquito Coast Melissa plays Margot, the wife of Justin Theroux’s character Allie.

The Mosquito Coast cast — Gabriel Bateman as Charlie Fox

The 16-year-old has had roles in the TV series American Gothic, Outcast and The Dangerous Book for Boys, but is probably best known as Carter Hughes in the Netflix family adventure Benji and as Andy Barclay in the 2018 remake of Child’s Play. He’s set to star as Allie and Margot’s son, Charlie.

The Mosquito Coast cast — Logan Polish as Dina Fox

This is the first major TV role for newcomer Logan Polish, who plays Allie and Margot’s daughter, Dina.

Is there a first-look trailer for The Mosquito Coast?

Yes there is, and this latest version of The Mosquito Coast looks spectacular. Take a peek right here...

More about the original bestselling novel...

The bestseller was written by author Paul Theroux and published in 1981 to critical acclaim. Theroux wrote The Mosquito Coast while living in London and said he based the character of Allie Fox on a number of people, including Huckleberry Finn’s father, Pap, although the story is actually told from the viewpoint of 14-year-old Charlie.

The Mosquito Coast film adaptation...

In 1986 the story was adapted into a movie starring Harrison Ford in the role of Allie Fox and River Phoenix as Charlie. It was directed by Peter Weir and other stars included Helen Mirren, Martha Plimpton and Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander.

How to Watch Apple TV Plus...

To watch The Mosquito Coast from April 30 you'll need to subscribe to Apple TV+ which costs $4.99 a month in the US after a 7 day free trial and is available on most major streaming services, including Apple products, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and on the web. You can get one year free if you buy an eligible Apple device.

Apple TV+ is currently £4.99 a month in the UK after a free 7-day trial. You can get one year free if you buy an eligible Apple device. The app is already pre-loaded if you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac. You can also download the app onto your television. To see if your television is supported by the service go to the apps section on your television and find the Apple TV app.