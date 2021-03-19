'Lisey's Story' — cast, release date and everything about the Apple TV+ adaptation of a Stephen King classic

Stephen King’s 2006 bestseller Lisey’s Story is being turned into a thriller for Apple TV Plus in an adaptation written by Stephen himself, who has personally penned every single episode. The psychological horror features an all star cast including Julianne Moore, Clive Owen and Joan Allen, while Pablo Larrain (Jackie) directs and JJ Abrams is among the executive producers. Here’s what we can reveal so far about the hotly anticipated, spine tingler…

Lisey’s Story — what it's all about...

Lisey’s Story follows Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, the wildly successful novelist Scott Landon (Academy Award nominee Clive Owen). But a series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she’s deliberately blocked. The genesis for Lisey's Story came about following an incident in June 1999 when Stephen King was hit by a van and seriously injured. While recovering, his wife, Tabitha, decided to redesign his studio. But it was when Stephen King came home from hospital and saw his books and belongings in boxes that he had a vision of what his studio would look like after his death.

Lisey’s Story cast — Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon

Julianne Moore takes the lead as Lisey Landon in 'Lisey's Story'. (Image credit: Getty)

Julianne stars as widow Lisey Landon, who begins to face terrifying memories about her husband that she’d repressed during their marriage. Winning the Best Actress Oscar for Still Alice, Julianne has had countless box office movie successes to her name, including The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, Far From Heaven and The Hours. Her most famous TV appearance to date is her role as Nancy Donovan in 30 Rock and playing right wing politician Sarah Palin in HBO's Game Change.

Lisey’s Story cast — Clive Owen as Scott Landon

Clive Owen plays Scott Landon in 'Lisey's Story'. (Image credit: Getty)

British actor Clive plays Lisey’s mysterious author husband Scott, who appears in the story of his life as remembered by Lisey during the course of the series. Clive’s best known for playing Robert Parks in the 2001 film Gosford Park and Larry Gray in 2004’s Closer, which earned him a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor. He’s also starred in Sin City, The Bourne Identity and the TV series The Knick.

Lisey’s Story cast — who else is starring...

It’s been confirmed that legendary American actress Joan Allen (Nixon) is joining Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in Lisey’s Story, and we can reveal Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan (ZeroZeroZero) and Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) are also among the cast.

Lisey’s Story — Stephen King’s other famous TV adaptations...

Stephen King wrote the bestseller 'Lisey's Story' in 2006 and has now adapted it for Apple TV+. (Image credit: Alamy)

The master of horror has been haunting our TV screens for decades, ever since Salem’s Lot in 1979, starring David Soul and James Mason, which followed a writer who returns to his hometown and discovers its citizens are being turned into vampires. There was another Salem's Lot miniseries in 2004 starring Rob Lowe.

In 2011 Piers Brosnan starred in Bag of Bones on C5 as bestselling novelist Mike Noonan, who suffers server writer’s block and delusions following the death of his wife. Meanwhile, the 2017 version of Mr Mercedes (2017) saw Brendan Gleeson as retired detective Bill Hodges, whose investigations led him to a supernatural serial killer, played by Harry Treadaway.

Stephen King's novel 11/22/63 about a time traveller trying to prevent President Kennedy's assassination was adapted in 2014, starring James Franco and George MacKay.

Most recently the 2020 adaptation of The Stand brought one of Stephen King’s most evil villains to life, the demonic Randall Flagg, aka The Dark Man (Alexander Skarsgard), as a plague wiped out society and the future of mankind hung in the balance. But as well as Lisey’s Story, there are also more Stephen King adaptations in the pipeline, including The Institute, Joyland and The Talisman, which will be landing on Netflix.

David Soul in the 1979 horror 'Salem's Lot'. (Image credit: Alamy)

Although there’s no word yet on an exact release date for Lisey's Story, the thriller is due to hit Apple TV+ this summer. We’ll be sure to update you when we know more!