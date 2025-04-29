Echo Valley: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Echo Valley sees Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney plays a troubled mother and daughter (in first look above)

Echo Valley is a tense Apple TV Plus thriller that stars Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney as a mother and daughter with a fractured relationship.

Produced by Ridley Scott (Alien), directed by BAFTA winner Michael Pearce (Beast), and written by Mare of Easttown’s Brad Inglesby, the film sees Julianne play Kate Garretson, a woman who wants to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sydney Sweeney). Then, drug addict Claire turns up on her doorstep covered in someone else’s blood and Kate’s maternal bonds are pushed to the limit.

"These are my favourite kinds of movies: movies about relationships. What will people do for one another? What kind of decisions do you make? How far will you go?" says Julianne Moore.

Here’s everything you need to know about Echo Valley…

Echo Valley premieres in select cinemas and globally on Apple TV Plus on Friday June 13 2025.

Echo Valley plot

Echo Valley follows Kate (Julianne Moore), who leads a secluded life training horses on an isolated Pennsylvania farm after the loss of her partner. She hopes to repair her difficult relationship with her troubled daughter Claire, (Sydney Sweeney) who is addicted to drugs. But when Claire turns up at the farm, terrified and covered in someone else’s blood, Kate must decide how far she will go to protect her child and the life she treasures.

Echo Valley cast — Julianne Moore as Kate Garretson

In Echo Valley, Julianne Moore plays Kate, Claire’s mother. She won an Oscar for her role as a woman with Alzheimer’s Disease in Still Alice and has also been in Boogie Nights, The End of the Affair, Far From Heaven. The Hours, The Room Next Door, Mary and George and A Single Man.

Julianne Moore as Kate Garretson in Echo Valley. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Julianne Moore as ambitious mother Mary Villiers in Mary & George. (Image credit: Sky/AMC)

Sydney Sweeney as Claire

Sydney Sweeney plays Kate's daughter Claire in Echo Valley. She previously starred in the 2023 romcom Anyone But You and has also been in Euphoria, The White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale, Immaculate, Madame Web and Eden.

Sydney Sweeney as Claire in Echo Valley. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Who else is starring?

Other Echo Valley stars include Domnhall Gleeson (Alice and Jack) who plays a local criminal while Gossip Girl's Edmund Donovan is Claire’s boyfriend.

Domnhall Gleeson in Echo Valley. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet but if one is released, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes and more on Echo Valley

Echo Valley is produced by Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss for Scott Free, alongside Kevin Walsh for The Walsh Company (House of Gucci, Manchester By The Sea) under his multi-year Apple TV Plus producing deal. Echo Valley was developed by Pruss and Inglesby together. The film is executive produced by Scott Greenberg, Rebecca Feuer, and Nicole Jordan-Webber for Scott Free, as well as Erika Olde and Sam Roseme for Black Bicycle Entertainment. Tanja Tawadjoh serves as co-producer.