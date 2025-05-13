Neuromancer: everything we know about the Apple TV Plus series

Neuromancer is an upcoming Apple TV Plus adaptation of William Gibson's sci-fi classic.

The 10-part story, which boasts a great cast including Briana Middleton (Sharper), follows a top but damaged super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly. She's billed as a "razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets".

“We're incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV Plus,” said creators and executive producers Roland and Dillard.

"Since we became friends nearly 10 years ago, we've looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it and we're looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk’ world.”

Here’s everything we know…

Apple TV Plus is yet to confirm a release date, but the drama has been shooting in 2025 in Japan, Canada, Istanbul and London, so a 2026 release looks most likely.

Neuromancer cast

Briana Middleton stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

Briana Middleton stars as Molly, with Callum Turner as Case. Also starring is Joseph Lee as Hideo, Mark Strong as Armitage, Clémence Posey as Marie-France Tessier, aka Lady 3Jane, Peter Sarsgaard as John Ashpool, Dane DeHaan as Peter Riviera, Max Irons as Jean Tessier-Ashpool, Marc Menchaca as Dixie Flatline and André De Shields as Julius Deane.

Also featuring is Mayor of Kingstown and A Haunting in Venice star Emma Laird, although it has not been revealed who she's playing.

She told Collider: "I didn’t get the scripts until we shot in Tokyo in January. I landed in Tokyo, and I was like, “Guys, I only have Episode 1. Can you help me out?” But the character’s really cool, and I read half the book, and they’ve managed to capture what is in the source material really, really well. There are a lot of characters. It’s very complex. It’s a very confusing book, but I think somehow bringing that onto the screen helps tell that story maybe a bit more clearly."

Plot

Set in Japan, we follow hacker Case who is caught stealing by his bosses and has his nervous system crippled as a punishment. Case then meets Molly, who’s working for a shadowy US ex-military officer, who says she can cure Case if he uses his hacking skills to help her. The target is an incredibly powerful AI orbiting the Earth, which is being used by an evil business clan.

The novel the series is based on

William Gibson’s "Neuromancer" was released in 1984 and has become known for being one of the best books in the cyberpunk genre. The novel served as the first book in the "Sprawl" trilogy and was followed by "Count Zero" and "Mona Lisa Overdrive". Thus suggesting that if Neuromancer is a success, we could see further adaptations on Apple TV Plus.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.