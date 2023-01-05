A Haunting in Venice: release date, plot, cast and all we know
A Haunting in Venice stars Kenneth Branagh in his third Poirot mystery.
A Haunting in Venice is the third Hercule Poirot mystery starring Kenneth Branagh as Agatha Christie's brilliant Belgian detective.
Having already cracked Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), Poirot will this time uses his famous "little grey cells" in Italy.
Billed as "an unsettling supernatural thriller", the makers say the tale is inspired by Christie's novel, "Hallowe’en Party".
Speaking about the movie, which is currently being shot in London and Venice, star and director Kenneth Branagh says: "This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise.
"Based on a complex, little-known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences."
Here's everything we know about Poitot number 3, A Haunting in Venice…
A Haunting in Venice release date
A Haunting in Venice is due for release on September 15, 2023, in the US and UK. See our new movies in 2023 guide for more films coming soon.
A Haunting in Venice plot
The plot is inspired by Agatha Christie's 1969 novel, "Hallowe'en Party", which is one of her less well-known works. Having previously adapted classics Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, the makers have opted to bring to screen something much less familiar to audiences. It feels like the makers are comfortable that movie-goers have grown used to Branagh's Poirot and therefore they can twist Christie's work more than before.
Set after World War Two, the story sees Poirot living in self-imposed exile in Italy, where he reluctantly attends a seance. When one of the guests is murdered, Poirot faces a chilling and terrifying case. It's clear the makers plan on playing up the Halloween theme and the movie is likely to have a scary tone. We will also be intrigued to see how bushy Poitor’s legendary mustache has grown!
Cast
Kenneth Branagh returns as Poirot. Joining him among others is Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Kyle Allen, Emma Laird, Michelle Yeoh, Camille Cottin and Jamie Dornan.
Is there a trailer?
Sadly not yet.
