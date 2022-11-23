New movies 2023: release dates, casts, plots and everything we know about the year's most anticipated movies
New movies 2023: calendar for all the upcoming film release dates.
Here's our new movies 2023 release dates calendar for all the upcoming big films.
It promises to be an amazing year, with perhaps the biggest movie of 2023 being Harrison Ford's return for his fifth and final outing as Indiana Jones.
Other big movies include Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and John Wick: Chapter 4.
Our new movies 2023 calendar
January
A Man Called Otto
- Stars: Tom Hanks
- Directed by: Marc Forster
- Release date: January 13 US, January 6 UK (limited US release December 25, 2022)
Tom Hanks plays "the grumpiest man in America" in A Man Called Otto. It's based on the New York Times bestselling book by Fredrik Backman, and sees Hanks play a widower whose life is turned upside when a young family moves next door.
February
Magic Mike's Last Dance
- Stars: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek
- Directed by: Steven Soderbergh
- Release date: February 10
As the title suggests, this movie sees Magic Mike (Channing Tatum) performing one last dance after going broke. He's tempted to London by an amazing offer by a rich socialite (Salma Hayek) in the comedy-drama.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Stars: Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer.
- Directed by: Peyton Reed
- Release date: February 17
The third Ant-Man film sees the beginning of Marvel Phase 5. Boasting a top cast including Bill Murray and Michelle Pfeiffer, this promises to be one of the biggest movies of the year.
March
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
- Stars: Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis
- Directed by: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein
- Release date: March 3
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will see the world's greatest role-playing game returning to the big screen in a movie that is packed full of famous faces and evil monsters in equal measure. The makers tease the plot sees: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people".
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Stars: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan, Helen Mirren
- Directed by: David F Sandberg
- Release date: March 23
Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Zachary Levi returns as Shazam, with Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu joining the cast.
John Wick: Chapter 4
- Stars: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane
- Directed by: Chad Stahelski
- Release date: March 24
John Wick: Chapter 4 will again see Keanu Reeves cheating death in a world packed with assassins. Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon and Ian McShane as Winston all return.
Scream 6
- Stars: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding
- Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olphin, Tyler Gillett
- Release date: March 31
Scream 6 is going to see Sam, Tara, Mindy and Chad leave Woodsboro in an attempt to start fresh. We all can guess how well that’s probably going to go, as you just can’t keep Ghostface down.
April
Super Mario Bros: The Movie
- Stars: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black
- Directed by: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
- Release date: April 7
Parents who sat through Sonic might have mixed feelings about the prospect of another video game film. But here comes the Super Mario Bros: The Movie, an animated adventure about our plumber hero.
May
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Stars: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Sylvester Stallone
- Directed by: James Gunn
- Release date: May 5
We don’t have a lot of details but director James Gunn has promised an “epic conclusion to the series”.
The Little Mermaid
- Stars: Halle Bailey
- Directed by: Rob Marshall
- Release date: May 26
Disney's The Little Mermaid has long been overdue for a live-action revamp. The media empire has already brought to "life" the stories of Cinderella, Dumbo, The Lion King and most recently, Pinocchio, and now Ariel fans are about to have their moment.
June
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)
- Stars: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae
- Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
- Release date: June 2, 2023
Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey are heading back into the Spider-Verse in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). And yep, there is a part-two on its way as well although not now until 2024.
The Flash
- Stars: Ezra Miller
- Directed by: Andy Muschietti
- Release date: June 23
Based on the titular long-running comic book character, it’s The Flash's most popular variant, Barry Allen, who’s fronting this flick. Ezra Miller will reprise his role in The Flash as the titular hero after meeting audiences in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Indiana Jones 5
- Stars: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen
- Directed by: James Mangold
- Release date: June 30
He's back for one final adventure! Yes, Indiana Jones 5 will see Harrison Ford leap — or perhaps creak, the poor guy is 80 — into action for a final crack of the whip. Boasting an all-star cast and plenty of stunts, this could be summer 2023's biggest blockbuster. The year is 1969 and our hero is battling ex-Nazis in a plot set against the backdrop of the space race.
July
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Stars: Steve Carrell, Lucy Lawless, Pierre Coffin.
- Directed by: Kyle Balda, Jonathan del Val, Brad Ableson.
- Release date: July 1
Could it be the year of the Cruise again?! After the amazing success of Top Gun: Maverick, here comes the Hollywood star again as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh entry in the long-running franchise.
Barbie
- Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale.
- Directed by: Taika Waititi.
- Release date: UK: July 7, US: July 8
The live-action Barbie movie is set to transport us to a Barbie world as Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie takes on the iconic role.
The Marvels
- Stars: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson
- Directed by: Nia DaCosta
- Release date: July 28
The Captain Marvel sequel is few on plot details so far. We do know, though, that Brie Larson is back as Carol Danvers.
August
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Stars: Seth Rogen
- Directed by: Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears
- Release date: August 4
Cowabunga! Yes, the hero turtles are back for a new computer-animated adventure. Seth Rogen's involvement is down to him being a big fan of the original TV series.
Blue Beetle
- Stars: Susan Sarandon
- Directed by: Angel Manuel Soto
- Release date: August 18
September
The Equalizer 3
- Stars: Denzel Washington
- Directed by: Antoine Fuqua
- Release date: September 1
October
Kraven the Hunter
- Stars: Russell Crowe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alessandro Nivola
- Directed by: J.C. Chandor
- Release date: October 6
Kraven the Hunter is one of Spider-Man’s most infamous enemies. A founding member of the Sinister Six, Kraven was born Sergei Kravinoff and is being played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
November
Dune: Part Two
- Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson
- Directed by: Denis Villeneuve
- Release date: November 3
December
Wonka
- Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman
- Directed by: Paul King
- Release date: December 15
