Candy Cane Lane: release date, cast, plot and all about Eddie Murphy's festive movie

Candy Cane Lane is a hilarious Christmas movie that sees Eddie Murphy play a man who makes a deal with a mischievous elf.

In a festive film, Coming to America star Eddie takes on the role of the aptly named Chris, a family man who is desperate to win his neighborhood’s Christmas home decoration contest.

He inadvertently makes a deal with naughty elf Pepper (Jillian Bell) who tries to help him by bringing the 12 Days of Christmas to life. But her spell causes havoc, leaving Chris and his family in a race against time to undo it and save Christmas.

The screenplay was written by Kelly Younger and was based on his own childhood experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California. So here’s everything you need to know about Prime Video's magical festive film Candy Cane Lane…

We can't wait for Candy Cane Lane. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Candy Cane Lane is a movie that launches worldwide on Prime Video on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Candy Cane Lane plot

In Candy Cane Lane, Chris (Eddie Murphy) is a man on a mission and will do everything in his power to win the much-coveted accolade of having the best Christmas decorations in the neighborhood.

However, he accidentally makes a deal with cheeky elf Pepper (Jillian Bell), and to better his chance of winning, she casts a spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life. This creates carnage in the town and Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their three children must fight devious magical creatures to break the spell and save Christmas.

Candy Cane Lane cast — Eddie Murphy as Chris

Eddie Murphy plays Christmas-loving Chris in Candy Cane Lane.

Eddie Murphy of course made his name in 1980s movies such as Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America and Coming 2 America. He’s also starred in Doctor Dolittle, The Nutty Professor, You People and Norbit. He's hosted Saturday Night Live and voices Donkey in the Shrek movies.

Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem in Coming 2 America. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Who else is starring in Candy Cane Lane?

Candy Cane Lane also stars Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2) as elf Pepper while Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) is Chris’ wife Carol. Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Ken Marino, Catherine Dent, Amy Johnston, Chris Redd, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and D.C. Young Fly also star.

Is there a trailer Candy Cane Lane?

No, not yet, but we can’t wait for some feel-good festive vibes, so as soon as Prime Video release a Candy Cane Lane trailer we’ll put it up on this page.

Behind the scenes and more on Candy Cane Lane

Candy Cane Lane reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang.

The screenplay is by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California.

The movie is produced by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Eddie Murphy, Karen Lunder and Charisse Hewitt-Webster, and executive produced by Doug Merrifield.