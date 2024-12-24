Andrea Bocelli Christmas special airs tonight, December 24

If you're looking for the perfect musical companion to your Christmas Eve celebrations, consider tuning in to Christmas with Andrea Bocelli & Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special on CBS.

Christmas with Andrea Bocelli & Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special airs Tuesday, December 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

To watch Christmas with Andrea Bocelli & Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special you will need to have access to CBS, whether that is through a traditional cable subscription, a TV antenna, live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription, all of which gives you access to your live local CBS station through the streamer. Christmas with Andrea Bocelli & Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special will be available to stream on-demand for all Paramount Plus subscribers starting Wednesday, December 25.

"All my life, I’ve enjoyed entertaining people in person, on record, on film and on television, and to have the opportunity of doing so on CBS, where I have had many memorable appearances over the years and with the Recording Academy, which has been a supporter of classical music for decades, is quite exciting," Bocelli said in a press release. "I am really looking forward to sharing performances with both friends and family on my own Christmas special."

Grammy winners Dua Lipa and Jennifer Hudson will join Bocelli along with Grammy nominee Josh Groban, fresh off his own CBS Christmas special, and singer and actress Sofia Carson. Bocelli will also be joined by his wife, Veronica, and their daughter Virginia.

"With this special, we are not only celebrating the holidays, but also one of music’s greatest voices,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “We invite families everywhere to tune in and enjoy the festive performances that Andrea and his amazing guests have in store for us all."

2024 has been a huge year for Bocelli, who celebrated his 30th year in music. With over 90 millions records sold, Bocelli has toured all over the world, performing in front of sold-out crowds. His many accolades include five Grammy Award nominations, a Golden Globe and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.