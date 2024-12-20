Josh Groban CBS Christmas special airs tonight, December 20

It's not the holiday season until network television is filled with Christmas specials, and Josh Groban has a new musical celebration coming to CBS on tonight. Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays premieres Friday, December 20, at 9 pm ET/PT. The special promises to be a celebration of the power of family during the holiday season.

To watch Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays you will need to have access to CBS, whether that is through a traditional cable subscription, a TV antenna, live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription, all of which gives you access to your live local CBS station through the streamer. Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays will be available to stream on-demand for all Paramount Plus subscribers starting Saturday, December 21.

The musical special will feature Groban performing solo in addition to duets with his special guests. Guests include James Bay, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly and The War and Treaty.

For over 25 years, Home for the Holidays has brought awareness to American children in foster care. Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays follows this tradition by showcasing the "transformative power of adoption, the true meaning of family and the magic of Christmas as seen through a child’s eyes." Over the years, the Home for the Holidays specials have inspired tens of thousands of adoptions.

Groban, a Tony, Emmy and five-time Grammy Award nominated singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist, is thrilled to be part of this legacy. "I am honored and excited to host a show with friends old and new to celebrate the unity and togetherness of the holidays," he said in a press release. "It’s especially important because it will spread the importance of adoption and will feature the most incredible kids. I can’t wait for everyone to watch with their families, sing along and hopefully make room in their hearts and homes for a child who needs one."

Take a look at the preview of Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays below.