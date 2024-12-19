Happy Howlidays: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

Happy Howlidays, the final entry in the 2024 Countdown to Christmas celebration on Hallmark Channel is a very special movie because it features the debut of Hallmark's new leading man as selected in the Hallmark Plus series Finding Mr. Christmas.

Happy Howlidays premieres during the final weekend of the Hallmark Christmas movie season. The weekend of Dec. 19-22 also features the premiere of Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane on Hallmark Plus and Trading Up Christmas on Hallmark Mystery.

Here's everything we know about Happy Howlidays.

Happy Howlidays premieres Saturday, December 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers at this time, but when one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Happy Howlidays premise

Here's the official synopsis of Happy Howlidays from Hallmark Channel:

"Mia, a meticulous webpage editor for the Seattle Tourism Board, finds herself unexpectedly navigating the holidays alone. As the only one working, she's drawn into an unusual encounter when she encounters a stray dog. Unsure how to handle the situation, she crosses paths with Max, a dog shelter owner. Mia agrees to let Max's ailing dog find solace with her newfound companion, in exchange for Max showing her the hidden gems of Seattle. Through their journey together, they both step out of their comfort zones, discovering new perspectives and forming a meaningful connection."

Happy Howlidays cast

Happy Howlidays features Jessica Lowndes (Major Crimes) as Mia and Ezra Moreland (Finding Mr. Christmas) as Max.

Happy Howlidays trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Happy Howlidays from Hallmark Channel below.

