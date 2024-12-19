Happy Howlidays: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie
This one's for dog lovers everywhere!
Happy Howlidays, the final entry in the 2024 Countdown to Christmas celebration on Hallmark Channel is a very special movie because it features the debut of Hallmark's new leading man as selected in the Hallmark Plus series Finding Mr. Christmas.
Happy Howlidays premieres during the final weekend of the Hallmark Christmas movie season. The weekend of Dec. 19-22 also features the premiere of Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane on Hallmark Plus and Trading Up Christmas on Hallmark Mystery.
Here's everything we know about Happy Howlidays.
Happy Howlidays release date
Happy Howlidays premieres Saturday, December 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
Happy Howlidays premise
Here's the official synopsis of Happy Howlidays from Hallmark Channel:
"Mia, a meticulous webpage editor for the Seattle Tourism Board, finds herself unexpectedly navigating the holidays alone. As the only one working, she's drawn into an unusual encounter when she encounters a stray dog. Unsure how to handle the situation, she crosses paths with Max, a dog shelter owner. Mia agrees to let Max's ailing dog find solace with her newfound companion, in exchange for Max showing her the hidden gems of Seattle. Through their journey together, they both step out of their comfort zones, discovering new perspectives and forming a meaningful connection."
Happy Howlidays cast
Happy Howlidays features Jessica Lowndes (Major Crimes) as Mia and Ezra Moreland (Finding Mr. Christmas) as Max.
Happy Howlidays trailer
Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Happy Howlidays from Hallmark Channel below.
