The Santa Class: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

When Santa Claus loses his memory, it's up to a Santa school to help him remember who he is in The Santa Class, an all-new Hallmark Christmas movie on Hallmark Channel.

The Santa Class premieres the with several other Hallmark Christmas movies during the weekend of December 13-15, including All I Need for Christmas on Hallmark Mystery, Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane on Hallmark Plus and Hanukkah on the Rocks and Following Yonder Star on Hallmark Channel.

The Santa Class premieres Saturday, December 14, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers as of this writing, but as soon as we have more information we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

The Santa Class premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Santa Class from Hallmark Channel:

"Kate North finds herself reluctantly taking over her father’s once acclaimed and now struggling Santa School. In the weeks leading up to Christmas and the school’s next session, Kate and her new co-worker Dan discover who they believe to be the real Santa Claus, lost and without his memories after his sled steered off course and crashed near the school. They decide to help him remember who he is by inviting him to participate in the intense Santa training program. There’s a lot at stake this year with Kate’s school needs to best the rival St. Nicholas School or be forced to close their doors, and Nick (Santa Claus) needs to remember who he is, or the fate of Christmas might be at stake."

The Santa Class cast

The Santa Class features Kimberley Sustad (The Nine Lives of Christmas) as Kate and Benjamin Ayres (Saving Hope) as Dan.

The Santa Class trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of The Santa Class below.

Preview - The Santa Class - Starring Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres - YouTube Watch On