Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A shop owner discovers some holiday magic in the Hallmark Christmas movie Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny.

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny premieres along with several other Hallmark Christmas movies during the Nov. 21-24 weekend. You can watch Christmas on Call, Three Wiser Men and a Boy and To Have and to Holiday on Hallmark Channel and A Novel Noel on Hallmark Mystery.

You can also check out the other two movies in the Unwrapping Christmas series, Mia's Prince and Tina's Miracle. The fourth movie in the series, Olivia's Reunion, premieres Nov. 28.

Here's everything we know about Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny.

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny premieres Thursday, November 21, on Hallmark Plus. As of this writing there's no information about whether the movie will debut on Hallmark Channel, but we'll keep you posted.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet but we'll let you know when one is available.

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny is a Hallmark Plus original movie. In order to watch, you will need a subscription to Hallmark Plus. There is a free trial of the service available, and after the trial ends it is $7.99/month or $79.99/year to join. In addition to access to new original TV series and movies, the streaming platform also offers access to a curated collection of Hallmark classics along with special Crown Rewards discounts and benefits.

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny premise

Here's the official synopsis of Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny from Hallmark Plus:

"Lily, the marketing guru of All Wrapped Up, believes the universe guides us to our destiny and it appears that it’s guiding her toward a celebrity realtor. However, when she feels an unexpected spark with journalist Sean Whitlock during an interview, her heart starts to question everything. As her chemistry with Sean grows, Lily begins to wonder if he's the true match she’s been waiting for all along."

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny cast

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny cast features Ashley Newbrough (Mistresses) as Lily and Torrance Coombs (Reign) as Sean.

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny trailer

You can check out the preview for Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny and the Unwrapping Christmas collection below.