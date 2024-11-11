Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

When a woman meets a man who looks like her favorite book boyfriend, it's an instant love connection. That's the story in Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince, an all-new Hallmark Christmas movie coming to Hallmark Plus.

Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince is the second movie in a holiday trilogy that kicked off with Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle. It premieres the same week as several other Countdown to Christmas movies, including A Reason for the Season on Hallmark Mystery and Christmas with the Singhs, Jingle Bell Run and Confessions of a Christmas Letter on Hallmark Channel.

Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince premieres Thursday, November 14, on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a date when the movie will be available on Hallmark Channel or for UK fans, but as soon as we learn more we'll have that information for you right here.

Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince is a Hallmark Plus original movie. In order to watch, you will need a subscription to Hallmark Plus. There is a free trial of the service available, and after the trial ends it is $7.99/month or $79.99/year to join. In addition to access to new original TV series and movies, the streaming platform also offers access to a curated collection of Hallmark classics along with special Crown Rewards discounts and benefits.

Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince premise

Here's the official synopsis of Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince from Hallmark Plus:

"Mia, an accountant at All Wrapped Up, is stunned when local celebrity Beau Cavannagh, who looks just like her favorite romance novel hero, enters her life. Despite her doubts, Beau, an heir to a wealthy family, proves his feelings for her are real, even as his family disapproves. Mia soon finds herself swept up in a fairytale romance that’s straight out of her dreams."

Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince cast

Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince features Everything Puppies star Kathryn David as Mia and Nathan Witte (Superman & Lois) as Beau.

Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince trailer

Take a look at the preview of the Unwrapping Christmas collection coming to Hallmark Plus below.