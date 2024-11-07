Santa Tell Me: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A quest to find love before Christmas Eve leads to unexpected connections in Santa Tell Me, an all-new Countdown to Christmas movie coming to Hallmark Channel.

Santa Tell Me is one of three Hallmark Christmas movies premiering the weekend of November 8-10 on Hallmark Channel, with others including Trivia at St. Nick's and 'Tis the Season to Be Irish. There's also Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle on Hallmark Plus and Five Gold Rings on Hallmark Mystery.

Here's everything we know about Santa Tell Me.

Santa Tell Me premieres Saturday, November 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. We don't have a premiere date for UK fans, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies sooner rather than later you'll need access to the channel.

Santa Tell Me premise

Here's the official synopsis of Santa Tell Me from Hallmark Channel:

"When Olivia, a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she’ll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve — and that his name will be Nick — she’s stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick. As she navigates these holiday romances, Olivia also finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Chris, throwing her magical Christmas quest into question. With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate."

Santa Tell Me cast

Santa Tell Me features Erin Krakow (When Calls the Heart) as Olivia, Daniel Lissing (When Calls the Heart) as Chris, Benjamin Ayres (Family Law) as Nick, Christopher Russell (Star Trek: Discovery) as Nick and Kurt Szarka (Maid) as Nick.

Santa Tell Me trailer

Check out the preview and first look at Santa Tell Me below.

Preview - Santa Tell Me - Starring Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing - YouTube Watch On