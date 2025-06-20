Christmas at Sea: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel series

Christmas in July continues on Hallmark Channel with Christmas at Sea, an all-new reality series following the network's biggest stars and superfans as they set sail for holiday adventure during the 2024 holiday season.

The Christmas Cruise set sail from Miami to Nassau and featured holiday activities like "carol-oke," holiday trivia and themed competitions. Hallmark superfans were able to interact with their favorite Hallmark celebrities while creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Most recently, Hallmark Channel took fans on a journey around the world in June with movies set in Spain, Italy and Peru during the annual Passport to Love 2025 programming event. The movies in the Passport to Love 2025 series include To Barcelona, With Love, To Barcelona, Forever and Villa Amore.

Here's everything we know about Christmas at Sea.

Christmas at Sea premieres Monday, July 7, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel and will be available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus. New episodes will air weekly.

Here's what we know about the series premiere airing July 7:

Christmas at Sea episode 1: "Merry Cruise-mas!"

"The Hallmark Christmas Cruise sets sail with a wave of festive fun as passengers meet their favorite stars and celebrate the season with a magical Christmas tree lighting at sea. Sisters Victoria and Laura share big news, a family of women embark on a mission to find Hallmark heartthrobs Wes Brown and Tyler Hynes, and Alicia nudges her best friend of 46 years Gail out of her comfort zone. Meanwhile, Rob reveals a surprise proposal he’s planning for his girlfriend Donna – and when Hallmark stars Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker step in to help, the stakes (and emotions) are raised. Adventure and surprises kick off this unforgettable voyage."

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

Christmas at Sea premise

Here's the official synopsis of Christmas at Sea from Hallmark Channel:

"Get ready for a holiday adventure on the high seas as Hallmark superfans meet their favorite stars and celebrate the season aboard a Christmas cruise. With festive cheer, unforgettable moments, and celebrity surprises around every corner, this Christmas cruise will be one to remember."

Christmas at Sea cast

Christmas at Sea features lots of familiar faces from around Hallmark Channel, including Benjamin Ayres, Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Nikki DeLoach, Sarah Drew, Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, and Andrew Walker.

Christmas at Sea trailer

Take a look at the preview of Christmas at Sea below.