Hallmark Plus: price and everything you need to know about the streaming service

Goodbye, Hallmark Movies Now. Hello, Hallmark Plus. Hallmark Media launched a brand new comprehensive streaming platform that the company says offers fans an "unparalleled Hallmark lifestyle experience."

The new streaming service offers new original programming (ad-free!) and curated Hallmark classics, as well as a very unique feature: exclusive benefits and rewards, including monthly Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupons and the ability to accumulate additional rewards for watching content on the platform and making in-store purchases.

"Hallmark Plus marks a seminal moment for Hallmark," Mike Perry, president & CEO, Hallmark, said in a statement. "By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints."

Here's everything we know about Hallmark Plus.

How much does Hallmark Plus cost?

A Hallmark Plus subscription costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. This is $2 more than a subscription to Hallmark Movies Now.

Is there a free trial of Hallmark Plus?

Yes, you can check out all that Hallmark Plus has to offer with a free trial.

What's included with Hallmark Plus?

Here's a complete list of the membership perks that come with a subscription to Hallmark Plus:

Access to all-new original movies and series

$5 monthly Gold Crown coupon

Ability to earn up to 50% more Crown Rewards points on purchases through viewing

Free custom greeting card each month

30% off custom invitations, announcements and photo cards

Unlimited eCards

Access to exclusive experiences and extras

New member welcome gift (yearly subscribers only)

Birthday gift (yearly subscribers only)

Exclusive free Keepsake Ornament (yearly subscribers only)

Crown Rewards benefits including a free card each month, promotional offers and more

Where is Hallmark Plus available?

At the moment, Hallmark Plus is only available in the United States.

We'll keep you posted if the service becomes available in other countries.

Can I watch Hallmark Channel live on Hallmark Plus?

You won't be able to watch Hallmark Channel programming live on Hallmark Plus. Movies that premiere on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery will likely make their way to Hallmark Plus eventually, but you won't be able to watch live television on the streaming platform.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

What shows and movies are coming to Hallmark Plus?

There is a great mix of all-new original content coming to Hallmark Plus, including movies, new scripted series and reality programming. Take a look at some of the offerings that will be coming to the platform:

Finding Mr. Christmas: Hallmark's first foray into reality competitions, Finding Mr. Christmas will feature 10 men vying to become Hallmark's next leading man. The show will be hosted by Jonathan Bennett and the winner will appear in an upcoming original movie.

Hallmark's first foray into reality competitions, Finding Mr. Christmas will feature 10 men vying to become Hallmark's next leading man. The show will be hosted by Jonathan Bennett and the winner will appear in an upcoming original movie. Celebrations with Lacey Chabert : Join Lacey Chabert as she celebrates real-life community heroes with the celebration of a lifetime.

: Join Lacey Chabert as she celebrates real-life community heroes with the celebration of a lifetime. Ready, Set, Glow! : Wes Brown hosts this holiday lights showcase. Brown will travel across the country to see some of the best and brightest holiday displays around.

: Wes Brown hosts this holiday lights showcase. Brown will travel across the country to see some of the best and brightest holiday displays around. Small Town Setup : Parents will have a chance to play matchmaker for their adult children who moved to big cities, only to return to their hometowns.

: Parents will have a chance to play matchmaker for their adult children who moved to big cities, only to return to their hometowns. Home is Where the Heart Is : Luke Macfarlane hosts a series dedicated to helping families transform rooms in their homes. Macfarlane, an avid woodworker, will also create a unique item for each family.

: Luke Macfarlane hosts a series dedicated to helping families transform rooms in their homes. Macfarlane, an avid woodworker, will also create a unique item for each family. Groomsmen trilogy : For the first time ever, Hallmark will present the Groomsmen trilogy, inspired by The Wedding Veil. The movies will feature Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt.

: For the first time ever, Hallmark will present the Groomsmen trilogy, inspired by The Wedding Veil. The movies will feature Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt. The Chicken Sisters: An all-new adaptation of KJ Dell'Antonia's bestselling novel featuring Lea Thompson.