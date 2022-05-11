Discovery Plus price: how much does the service cost?

In the US the Discovery Plus streaming service costs $4.99 a month with adverts (the Ad-Lite plan) and $6.99 a month for the no-ads streaming experience.

Deals and discounts:

There are discounts for students and military — 40% off the Ad-Lite subscription price (so $2.99 per month, instead of $4.99). For more information on discounted subscriptions check the Discovery website. There's also an ongoing deal for Verizon Wireless subscribers that'll get you 6 months of Discovery Plus for free if you're on certain unlimited plans. Visit Verizon.com/discoveryplus to find out more.

And if you're not sure if it's worth signing up, you can get seven days to try before you buy with the Discovery Plus free trial. This is one of the few streaming services that still offers a free trial period so it's worth checking it out.

What do you get for the Discovery Plus price?

The streaming service had more than 55,000 episodes when it launched in the United States — making it one of the largest streaming libraries. Discovery Plus is available in more than 25 countries worldwide. (The exact amount of content available in each country varies.)

Discovery Plus includes shows from Discovery proper, as well as HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Animal Planet and more. It also has a number of exclusive Discovery Plus original shows. Discovery bills it as "The only streaming service with the greatest real-life entertainment and exclusive originals, all in one place."

Discovery Plus has a diverse line-up of content — just like the traditional cable TV side of the show. It includes the ever-expanding 90 Day series of shows, including the 90 Day Fiancé, 90 Days Bares All, 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Journey. Cooking and food lifestyle shows also play a prominent role. Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis team up for Bobby and Giada in Italy. Duff Goldman is back with Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time. Carla Hall has Foodways with Carla Hall for a new global adventure, and rapper/actor Ludacris goes back to school with Luda Can't Cook.

Discovery Plus is available on all the major streaming platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, iPhone and iPad, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, and 2017 and up Samsung Smart TVs.