What countries is Discovery Plus available in?

The global roll-out of Discovery Plus began in January 2021. The streaming service, from WarnerBros Discovery aims to be the number one destination for reality, lifestyle and factual entertainment all over the world.

Discovery Plus has all the content from the Discovery network in one convenient place. This includes the Discovery Channel, Travel Channel, Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC, and more plus there's exclusive shows and original content. In fact there's so much that, at launch, Discovery Plus had the largest library of launch content of any streaming platform.

As of end 2022, Discovery Plus said it had reached 22 million paying subscribers worldwide, so the global rollout has clearly gone well.

If you're wondering which countries Discovery Plus is available in, you can find everything you need to know below.

Is Discovery Plus available in the US?

Yes, Discovery Plus is available in the US. It launched in the States on January 4, 2021, and is currently available on a range of platforms including Apple TV, Android and iOS devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, some smart TVs, Xbox and in web browsers.

Currently, Discovery Plus subscriptions will cost $4.99 a month to watch Discovery content with adverts. It's $6.99 per month to watch without any adverts. With both plans there’s a free 7-day Discovery Plus trial for you to check out all that's on offer.

There are also deals for select Verizon Wireless subscribers. If you're on the Unlimited plans, you can get a six months of Discovery without paying a single penny. Visit verizon.com/discoveryplus for more info.

For students, people in the military and veterans there are substantial discounts on the basic $4.99 plan. Check out the Discovery Plus offers for students and military

Is Discovery Plus available in the UK and Ireland?

The UK and Ireland were two of the first places to receive Discovery Plus. The service rolled out there in late 2020, replacing the existing D-Play platform.

Access to Discovery Plus in the UK and Ireland costs £4.99/€5.99 per month or £49.99/€59.99 for a yearly subscription, saving you just under £12/€12 a year. Whether you jump for a monthly or an annual plan, there's a seven-day trial available to try before you buy.

Discovery has partnered with Sky TV in the UK to tempt would-be subscribers to the service. If you're a Sky Q customer, you can get a whopping twelve months of Discovery Plus access for free. Simply say ‘get discovery Plus’ into your voice-enabled remote, or head to the Upgrade tile in the Apps tab on your Q box to get more details on this offer.

Which other countries will get Discovery Plus?

Discovery Plus was first launched in India in March 2020. The US rollout at the start of the year also included territories like American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Shortly after the US launch, Discovery Plus was made available in Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Poland. Turkey was the next country to get access in May 2020.

Most recently, the service has launched in the Philippines (in partnership with Globe Telecom) and in Canada (in partnership with Corus Entertainment) for C$4.99/C$6.99 a month.

Launches are planned for Asia, Brazil, Mexico, the Czech Republic, Greece, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Romania and Portugal, although we don't have official confirmation of when each region will receive Discovery Plus just yet.

Through a partnership with Starzplay, Discovery Plus content is also available in 18 countries across the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). Access in this region costs AED/SAR15 a month, in addition to existing subscription packages.

How to watch Discovery Plus anywhere in the world

Discovery Plus is available in a growing number of countries. However if you do a lot of traveling abroad and end up away from where you normally watch the streamer, there's still an easy way to catch your favorite Discovery Plus shows, which is using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on. It's one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security. Best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.