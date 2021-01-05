How to watch Discovery Plus on Roku

Discovery Plus is available on the Roku platform.

Is Discovery+ on Roku? That's a fair question given that several high-profile streaming services were left out of the largest streaming platform in the United States when they launched. But here's the official word:

Yes, Discovery+ is available on Roku and Roku TV.

Discovery+ is a new streaming service that encompasses the brands that make up the Discovery family of channels. It includes HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and the upcoming Magnolia Network.

There also are a number of new exclusives on Discovery+, with more on the way.

The Discovery+ service costs $4.99 a month if you don't mind ads, and $6.99 a month if you want to get rid of advertising. There are free seven-day trials with both schemes.

The question, then, is how to get started. Here's how to subscribe to Discovery+ on Roku:

First install the channel. You can search for "Discovery+" in the Roku Channel store. Or even easier is to visit the web page for the Discovery+ Roku channel, and install from there. Fill in your email address and create a password. Give Discovery+ your billing information. Watch all the Discovery content you want.

It's that simple.

Once you're signed up and signed in you'll have access to everything streaming on Discovery+. That includes the on-demand content from all your favorite shows, as well as all the news exclusives. There are more 55,000 episodes available on demand, as well as more than 50 original titles and 150 hours of exclusive content, with more than 1,000 hours of original content coming in 2021.

In addition to Roku, Discovery+ also is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android Xbox, and in web browsers.