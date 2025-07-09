Christopher Reeve’s Superman movies headline Superman marathon on TV today

Just ahead of James Gunn and David Corenswet’s Superman making its premiere in movie theaters on Friday, July 11, TNT is offering fans of the Man of Steel a throwback with a Superman movie marathon on Wednesday, July 9, featuring entries from Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill’s time as Superman.

Starting at 3 pm, TNT will air 2013’s Man of Steel, followed by 2017’s Justice League (not the official Snyder Cut, to clarify) at 5:45 pm. The main attraction is a showing of a special edition of 1978’s Superman: The Movie starring Reeve that is remastered and features an additional eight minutes of footage at 8 pm, followed immediately by its sequel, Superman II, at 11 pm.

To catch any or all of the Superman movie marathon on TNT on July 9, you need to have access to TNT. The basic cable channel is available through most traditional pay-TV providers, but it is also included on a number of live TV streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you’re not able to watch TNT’s Superman marathon, or simply want to watch the movies at your own pace (and possibly without commercials), all four of the above movies are streaming on HBO Max (previously Max) right now in the US and where the streaming platform is available (subscription required). You can also watch any of the other Superman movies not included in TNT’s Superman marathon on HBO Max, including Reeve’s Superman III and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace; Brandon Routh’s Superman Returns; and Cavill’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. If you prefer, you can also watch Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max.

Over in the UK, all Superman movies are available to stream on Sky, except for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

David Corenswet in Superman (Image credit: James Gunn/Threads)

The Reeve Superman movies have, for a long time, remained the gold standard for the character, particularly the first two. However, there has been high praise for the new Superman movie coming out later this week that could give it a bit of a run for its money.

Gunn’s Superman quickly earned a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Our official WTW Superman review wasn’t as enthused about the movie, but can see where that kind of excitement is coming from.

In the dog days of summer TV, this Superman marathon is a great viewing option for long-time fans of the Superman franchise or for younger viewers to perhaps watch the Reeve movies for the first time.