How to Train Your Dragon behind-the-scenes special airs on NBC tonight, June 6
Get a sneak peek at one of the biggest blockbuster movies of the summer.
Excited about the release of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon set for next Friday, June 13? Well then, you’re probably going to want to watch Soaring to Life: The Making of How to Train Your Dragon, a behind-the-scenes special for the movie that is airing on NBC on Friday, June 6, at 8 pm ET/PT.
How to Train Your Dragon, one of WTW’s most anticipated summer blockbuster movies of 2025, is a remake of the classic 2010 animated movie of the same name about a Viking boy named Hiccup who goes against his people’s traditions of fighting dragons to befriend one named Toothless. Dean DeBlois, who directed the original animated movies, directs the live-action version as well, which stars Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid and Gerard Butler as Stoic, taking on the role he voiced in the original movie.
In Soaring to Life, NBC has put together a half-hour special that shows how DeBlois took his original animated vision and reimagined it for this new adaptation. That included elaborate hand-crafted sets and cutting-edge filmmaking technology, which will all be previewed by Thames, Parker and Butler in the special.
To watch Soaring to Life: The Making of How to Train Your Dragon on NBC, you must have access to the broadcast network. That can be through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV are all examples of ones that carry NBC). Peacock Premium Plus subscribers can also watch the special live on the streaming platform, while all Peacock subscribers can watch it on-demand starting Saturday, June 7.
If the special has you itching to watch the original animated How to Train Your Dragon again ahead of the live-action remake, the movie is currently streaming on Peacock (as well as Max).
At this time, there are no reviews for How to Train Your Dragon. However, the movie was shown in its entirety at the annual CinemaCon conference in April, where early reactions were quite strong, as shared by Rotten Tomatoes.
NBC has been helping to build the excitement for some big Universal Picture movies recently. Last fall they had a Wicked special ahead of the movie musical’s release; they’ll be doing the same this fall ahead of Wicked: For Good.
But tonight is for How to Train Your Dragon. Again, you can tune in for the special at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC, or stream it on demand on Peacock starting June 7.
Check out the How to Train Your Dragon Trailer right here:
