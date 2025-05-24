How to watch Walking with Dinosaurs online or on TV from around the world
The classic docuseries gets a reboot
A classic prehistoric documentary series is finally getting a long-awaited reboot: Walking with Dinosaurs is back and, depending on where you live, it comes out at some point in May or June.
US: PBS (free) (streaming later)
UK: iPlayer (free)
AU: ABC | iView (free) (streaming later)
Watch abroad with a VPN
Each of the six episodes of Walking with Dinosaurs will introduce us to a dinosaur in the midst of a fossil being unearthed. CGI will bring this creature to life as we learn about its life and times, and how it interacts with the other creatures of its time.
This remake of the classic Kenneth Branagh-narrated series takes Bertie Carvel as a narrator (here's how to watch the original Walking with Dinosaurs by the way).
Over several episodes we'll meet a baby Triceratops, a family-oriented Spinosaurs, some allied Gastonia, a pack of Albertosaurus, a herd of Pachyrhinosaurus and a solitary Lusotitan.
If you're excited for this reimagined series, you might be perturbed to know that it sees a staggered release depending on where you live. But we'll talk you through that in your respective sections. So here's how to watch the new Walking with Dinosaurs series.
How to watch Walking with Dinosaurs in the US
In the US, you will be able to watch Walking with Dinosaurs on PBS, but you'll have to wait.
The show will premiere on PBS on Monday, June 16, and the broadcaster will be airing all six episodes over three days.
While you need a cable or cord-cutting alternative to get the PBS channel, it's technically a free-to-air one. However the episodes will also be shown on PBS' app so you can stream them online.
How to watch Walking with Dinosaurs in the UK
The easiest way to watch Walking with Dinosaurs is on iPlayer.
All six episodes will be uploaded to the BBC's free streaming service on Sunday, May 25, for you to watch at your leisure.
Alternatively you can watch the series on TV. The first episode will air on BBC One at 6:25pm on that same day, but there's not been any word on when subsequent episodes will air (or if they will at all).
How to watch Walking with Dinosaurs in Australia
The Australian broadcaster for Walking with Dinosaurs is set to be ABC, which it has confirmed itself.
The show will debut on Tuesday, June 3. On this date it'll air on the ABC channel on TV and also be uploaded to iView. Presumably, subsequent episodes will air immediately or weekly, but ABC hasn't confirmed.
At least this means that the entire series will be free to watch.
How to watch Walking with Dinosaurs everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Walking with Dinosaurs, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
