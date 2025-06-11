How to watch Alone season 12 online or on TV

The popular outdoorsy survival show returns: Alone season 12 returns to screens on Thursday, June 12 and we'll help you figure out how and when to watch all the new episodes.

Alone is a competition show which sees ten survivalists taken to the extreme wilderness with limited equipment, to see who can survive the longest. Up until now, they've always been taken to cold environments like Canada and Patagonia.

The twelfth season of Alone changes all of that, though, because the new cast of characters will be taken to South Africa's Karoo desert. New skills will be required to survive, with staying hydrated even more important than before.

So here's how to watch Alone season 12 so you can see how the new adventurers fare.

How to watch Alone season 12 on cable

To watch Alone season 12 via cable, you'll need to tune into The History Channel.

The season premieres on Thursday, June 12 at 9 pm ET/PT, and new episodes air on the channel at that time slot weekly. As always a pre-season special called Before the Drop will air before the first episode, at 8 pm ET/PT.

If you don't have a cable plan, or do but one that doesn't include The History Channel, then you can use a live TV streaming service in order to view broadcasts online on a smart device like a phone, smart TV or computer.

Your cheapest such option is Philo TV which costs $25 per month and you can also use Sling TV, DirecTV and Hulu with Live TV in order to see content from the channel.

How to watch Alone season 12 online

The History Channel has a streaming service which is where you can watch past seasons of its TV shows, including the first 11 seasons of Alone.

A subscription to get history to History Vault costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, with a seven-day free trial.

There's no word on when Alone season 12 will be added to History Vault, but hopefully it won't be too long a wait. In the past most previous seasons have been added to The Roku Channel and Hulu but one season is missing from both.

How to watch Alone season 12 abroad

Unfortunately Alone season 12 isn't going to be available to watch upon debut in other regions of the world. The show's global release is spotty at best.

In the UK two seasons are on the History Play Prime Video channel and one is on Channel 4.

In Australia, 10 seasons are on Stan or are free on SBS On Demand but season 11 is harder to see.

How to watch Alone season 12 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Alone season 12, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!