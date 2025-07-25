General Hospital spoilers week of July 28-August 1

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 28-August 1.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 28

"Drew and Willow’s wedding ceremony begins. Jason tracks down Obrecht. Brennan issues orders to Josslyn. Kristina confides in Michael. Molly picks a fight."

Tuesday, July 29

"Jason and Obrecht discuss Britt. Curtis offers an apology. Portia consoles Nina. Tracy and Cody are pleased. Martin gets intriguing information."

Wednesday, July 30

"Nina makes a covert play. Ric gets a new client. Elizabeth takes in a houseguest. Michael has a big decision to make. Curtis debriefs with Trina."

Thursday, July 31

"Jason seeks a favor from Elizabeth. Dante opens up to Anna. Emma takes Gio into her confidence. Carly shares her concerns with Josslyn. Willow makes a vow."

Friday, August 1

"Jason shares his suspicions with Anna. Alexis wants answers. Felicia counsels Lucas. Dante questions Danny. Emma and Gio make a plan."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of July 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 21: "Carly and Brennan discuss the future. Dante gives Anna food for thought. Jason gets nostalgic. Vaughn has a stern warning for Josslyn. Brook Lynn is in for a surprise."

Tuesday, July 22: "Laura gets disturbing information. Isaiah encourages Portia. Sidwell makes an announcement. Lucas shares his suspicions. Martin has news for Tracy."

Wednesday, July 23: "Jason is determined. Dante and Lulu are alarmed. Nina seeks out Drew. Portia makes a revelation. Willow’s behavior causes concern"

Thursday, July 24: "Elizabeth reunites with Obrecht. Nina wants to take action. Willow and Scout have a heart-to-heart. Alexis has a frank talk with Drew. Trina holds her ground."

Friday, July 25: "Willow and Drew’s wedding day is filled with drama. Carly and Lucas have it out. Michael confides in Kristina. Ava is rattled. Lucy issues an invitation."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.